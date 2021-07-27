Founding Slipknot Drummer Joey Jordison Has Died

Joey Jordison, known for being a founding member of seminal heavy metal band Slipknot and horror punk band Murderdolls, has passed away at age 46.

His family’s statement reads:

We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26th, 2021. He was 46.

Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow.

To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music.

The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time.

The family will hold a private funeral service and asks the media and public to respect their wishes.

Born in Des Moines, Iowa and raised in the rural parts of the state, Jordison’s love of drumming began when his parents gifted him a drum kit at the age of eight. From then on, Jordison formed multiple metal bands. After being hired as the night manager of a gas station in 1995, Jordison was approached to drum for the Pale Ones, featuring future Slipknot members Anders Colsefni, Donnie Steele, Shawn Crahan and Paul Gray. After the band eventually invited Josh Brainard to join, Jordison suggested changing their name to Slipknot.

Slipknot released their first demo Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat on Halloween of 1996 with minimal radio play, so they recruited their now-iconic vocalist Corey Taylor of Stone Sour to join. Several lineup changes later, the band’s self-titled debut was released on July 29, 1999, which earned the band a fervent following.

Jordison formed the Murderdolls in 2002 with Static-X member Tripp Elsen, taking on guitar duties. He also formed the short-lived Scar the Martyr in 2013, Vimic in 2015 and Sinsaenum in 2016. Jordison has toured as drummer for Metallica, Satyricon, Ministry and Korn.

Jordison remained a member of Slipknot until 2013, citing complications of his acute transverse myelitis making it difficult to perform. He is survived by his family, his partner Amanda Victoria, and the couple’s cats, Murray, McGee, Milo, Maximus and Maverick.

Below, watch the video for Slipknot’s hit “Wait And Bleed,” which Jordison wrote alongside his bandmate Taylor.