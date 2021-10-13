Listen to Snail Mail's Second Valentine Single, "Ben Franklin"

Snail Mail (Lindsey Jordan) is back with another preview of her much-anticipated second effort Valentine (Nov. 5, Matador), “Ben Franklin.” The new single/video follows Valentine’s lead single, opener and title track, which was released alongside the album’s announcement in September. We highlighted “Valentine” among the month’s best tracks, and have been looking forward to Jordan’s Lush follow-up all year.

Where “Valentine” was an (emotionally) explosive rocker, “Ben Franklin” is more slinky and subdued, with bouncy low end and lurking synths setting a compellingly conflicted tone. A rueful Jordan cuts to the core of her intertwined struggles with addiction and heartbreak, singing over pearly keys, “Moved on, but nothing feels true / Sometimes I hate her just for not being you / Post rehab I’ve been feeling so small / I miss your attention / I wish I could call.” Jordan’s vocal performance peaks in the track’s bridge, where her wounded falsetto most vividly conveys her hurt and rejection. “Don’t act like you’ve never met me,” she demands, only for her guilt and shame to return: “I never should’ve hurt you, I’ve got the devil in me.”

“I wanted to sonically and lyrically get out of my comfort zone with ‘Ben Franklin,’” says Jordan in a statement. “It felt only right that the visual accompaniment should include dancing in front of a camera and holding a 10-foot snake close to my face.”

“Valentine” director Josh Coll returns to helm the “Ben Franklin” video. Check it out below, and revisit the details of Valentine, its lead single and Jordan’s world tour dates right here.