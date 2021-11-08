Watch Snail Mail Perform “Valentine” on Colbert

Snail Mail, the stage name of Lindsey Jordan, made her late-night television debut on Friday (Nov. 5) with an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, performing the title track of her new album, Valentine (Nov. 5, Matador) to celebrate its release.
Paste praised “Valentine” as one of September’s best tracks and highly anticipated the artist’s follow-up to 2018’s Lush and her 2017 debut EP Habit.
As the song title suggests, the performance was saturated with heart-shaped balloons, roses and a pink hue over the performers. Jordan sings an ode to a lost love, breaking in and out of ’90s rock-esque shouts and thrilling guitar throughout the track.
Following the release of the album, Jordan will embark on a 2021 U.S. tour with Spencer. and Hotline TNT as company, kicking off on Nov. 27. In 2022, she will travel to the U.K., Europe and back to North America with support from The Goon Sax and Joy Again.
Below, watch Jordan’s late-night debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and keep scrolling for her complete tour dates. You can stream and purchase Valentine here.
Snail Mail Tour Dates:
2021
November
27 – Richmond, VA @ The National*
28 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre*
30 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theater*
December
01 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor*
03 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn*
04 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine*
05 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall*
07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall*
08 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre*
10 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant*
11 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre*
12 – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre*
13 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre*
15 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre*
16 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place*
17 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall*
18 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony*
19 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa*
21 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore*
2022
February
18 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy 2
20 – Glasgow, UK @ QMU
22 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
23 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
25 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo
26 – Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne
27 – Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv
28 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia
March
02 – Zürich, CH @ Bogen F
03 – Munich, DE @ Ampere
04 – Dresden, DE @ Groovestation
06 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
07 – Gothenburg, SE @ Oceanen
08 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret
10 – Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan
12 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater
13 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust
14 – Brussels, BE @ AB Ballroom
15 – Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9
16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
April
05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer#
06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer#
07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre#
08 – Boston, MA @ Royale#
09 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda#
11 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre#
12 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre#
14 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre#
15 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue#
16 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall#
17 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater#
20 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre^
21 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre^
22 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom^
23 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom^
24 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater^
27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium^
28 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park^
29 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile^
30 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf^
May
02 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater^
03 – Dallas, TX @The Factory Studio^
05 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Heaven Stage^
06 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel^
07 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle^
08 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville^
(* – w/ Spencer and Hotline TNT)
(# – w/ Joy Again)
(^ – w/ The Goon Sax)