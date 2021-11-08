Watch Snail Mail Perform “Valentine” on Colbert

Snail Mail, the stage name of Lindsey Jordan, made her late-night television debut on Friday (Nov. 5) with an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, performing the title track of her new album, Valentine (Nov. 5, Matador) to celebrate its release.

Paste praised “Valentine” as one of September’s best tracks and highly anticipated the artist’s follow-up to 2018’s Lush and her 2017 debut EP Habit.

As the song title suggests, the performance was saturated with heart-shaped balloons, roses and a pink hue over the performers. Jordan sings an ode to a lost love, breaking in and out of ’90s rock-esque shouts and thrilling guitar throughout the track.

Following the release of the album, Jordan will embark on a 2021 U.S. tour with Spencer. and Hotline TNT as company, kicking off on Nov. 27. In 2022, she will travel to the U.K., Europe and back to North America with support from The Goon Sax and Joy Again.

Below, watch Jordan’s late-night debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and keep scrolling for her complete tour dates. You can stream and purchase Valentine here.

Snail Mail Tour Dates:

2021

November

27 – Richmond, VA @ The National*

28 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre*

30 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theater*

December

01 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor*

03 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn*

04 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine*

05 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall*

07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall*

08 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre*

10 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant*

11 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre*

12 – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre*

13 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre*

15 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre*

16 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place*

17 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall*

18 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony*

19 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa*

21 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore*

?

2022

February

18 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy 2

20 – Glasgow, UK @ QMU

22 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

23 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

25 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo

26 – Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne

27 – Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv

28 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia

March

02 – Zürich, CH @ Bogen F

03 – Munich, DE @ Ampere

04 – Dresden, DE @ Groovestation

06 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

07 – Gothenburg, SE @ Oceanen

08 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret

10 – Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan

12 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater

13 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust

14 – Brussels, BE @ AB Ballroom

15 – Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9

16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

April

05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer#

06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer#

07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre#

08 – Boston, MA @ Royale#

09 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda#

11 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre#

12 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre#

14 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre#

15 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue#

16 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall#

17 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater#

20 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre^

21 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre^

22 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom^

23 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom^

24 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater^

27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium^

28 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park^

29 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile^

30 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf^

May

02 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater^

03 – Dallas, TX @The Factory Studio^

05 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Heaven Stage^

06 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel^

07 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle^

08 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville^

(* – w/ Spencer and Hotline TNT)

(# – w/ Joy Again)

(^ – w/ The Goon Sax)