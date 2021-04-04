Watch St. Vincent Perform Her Daddy's Home Singles on Saturday Night Live

St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark) took to the Studio 8H stage Saturday night to perform the two singles from her much-anticipated new album on a Daniel Kaluuya-hosted episode of SNL. One of Paste’s most-anticipated albums of the year, Daddy’s Home is out on May 14 via Loma Vista.

Clark announced her forthcoming album and shared its lead single “Pay Your Way in Pain” in early March, and we numbered it among that week’s best tracks. She followed that up with “The Melting of the Sun” this past Friday ahead of her SNL set.

Watch St. Vincent perform “Pay Your Way in Pain” and “The Melting of the Sun” on SNL below, and revisit a 2009 performance from the Paste archives further down.