Stereolab Announce New Compilation Electrically Possessed

Stereolab have announced a new compilation, Electrically Possessed, the fourth installment of their Switched On series, and it’s out on Feb. 26 via Warp Records and Duophonic UHF Disks. Today, they’ve also shared the first taste, “Dimension M2,” which was originally released in 2005 on the Disko Cabine CD compilation. Electrically Possessed follows previous releases in the series, 1992’s Switched On, 1995’s Refried Ectoplasm and 1998’s Aluminum Tunes.

Tim Gane says of “Dimension M2”:

After the making of Dots & Loops in which we really loved recording with the computer we wanted to build up our own small home recording studio. We bought an Apple desktop computer, a MOTU sound card and Logic 2 software and started to record very simple tracks mainly using samples as inspiration and overlaying them with some guitar, keyboards, and more often than not, Laetitia and Mary would add often wordless vocals. Personally it was the cutting and chopping up of sounds and rhythms that I liked, trying to make little pulse-y songs that were much smaller and simpler than the main Stereolab recordings. Most of these tracks ended up either on tour singles or compilations. Dimension M2 went onto a compilation LP from our friends Paul & Hervé who had their own design company called Cabine. I wanted to do something upbeat and party-ish for them and this was as close as i could get to that kind of thing – still a bit cool and detached though.

Electrically Possessed features 3 LPs worth of material from 1999-2008, remastered from the original tapes. It includes tracks from their mini album The First Of The Microbe Hunters, one-off seven-inches, art installation work, unreleased outtakes from the Mars Audiac Quintet and Dots and Loops sessions and more.

Listen to “Dimension M2,” and preorder Electrically Possessed here. Scroll down for the album artwork and tracklist.

01. Outer Bongolia

02. Intervals

03. Barock-Plastic

04. Nomus Et Phusis

05. I Feel The Air {Of Another Planet}

06. Household Names

07. Retrograde Mirror Form

08. Solar Throw-Away [Original version]

09. Pandora’s Box Of Worms

10. L’exotisme Interieur

11. The Super It

12. Jump Drive Shut-Out

13. Explosante Fixe

14. Fried Monkey Eggs [Instrumental version]

15. Monkey Jelly

16. B.U.A

17. Free Witch and No Bra Queen

18. Heavy Denim Loop Pt 2

19. Variation One

20. Monkey Jelly [Beats]

21. Dimension M2

22. Solar Throw-Away

23. Calimero

24. Fried Monkey Eggs [Vocal]

25. Speck Voice