Sufjan Stevens Announces New Album Javelin

Idiosyncratic indie legend Sufjan Stevens has unveiled the news of his 10th solo album. Javelin, forthcoming on October 6 via Asthmatic Kitty. It’s his latest foray in a scattered grouping of primarily singer-songwriter focused LPs, which have seen the artist gain mass acclaim for his evocative, heart-wrenching storytelling style. Lead single “So You Are Tired” is typical Stevens at his most poignant, compassionate and searching with a relentless introspective streak. As insistent on painful honesty as always, Stevens paints a picture of departure that, while ambiguous, hits home with a searing specificity.

Alongside Javelin‘s release comes a 48-page book of art and essays created meticulously by Stevens to spell out the half-century long journey that has led him to this latest work.

Listen to “So You Are Tired” and check out Javelin‘s album artwork and tracklist below.

Javelin Album Artwork:

Javelin Tracklist:

1. Goodbye Evergreen

2. A Running Start

3. Will Anybody Ever Love Me?

4. Everything That Rises

5. Genuflecting Ghost

6. My Red Little Fox

7. So You Are Tired

8. Javelin (To Have And To Hold)

9. Shit Talk

10. There’s A World