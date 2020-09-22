Watch Sylvan Esso's Video for Their New Single "Free"

Sylvan Esso shared new single “Free” from their forthcoming album Free Love. After releasing “Frequency”, “Ferris Wheel” and “Rooftop Dancing,” this is the final preview before the album drops this Friday, Sept. 25, via Loma Vista Records.

Amelia Meath, one half of Sylvan Esso, says of the new track:

“Free” was written all in one go. One of those magical moments of songwriting that happens once every hundred songs. Nick [Sanborn] knew it was the centerpiece of the record the minute I showed it to him. We should call the record Free Love. It’s the center of the record – a song about being obscured by someone’s loving impression. A mirror on a mirror.

On Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET, Sylvan Esso will host a countdown to the Free Love release. The “Opening Night” event will include the premiere of new song “Numb” with a choreographed dance by Emma Portner, who has worked with Justin Bieber, Blood Orange and Maggie Rogers. Sylvan Esso will also perform exclusive live versions of Free Love songs. There will be DJ sets by Nick and Merrill Garbus of Tune-Yards, artwork by Nathaniel Russell and a discussion with legendary NYC street photographer Cheryl Dunn. To tune in, click here.

On Friday at 3 p.m. ET, Sylvan Esso will join Bob Boilen and NPR Music to discuss Free Love and listen to the album in full with fans. For more information, click here.

Watch the “Free” video below, and pre-order Free Love here.