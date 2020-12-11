Watch Taylor Swift's "willow" Music Video

Taylor Swift dropped the new music video for “willow” Thursday night, off her brand new surprise album evermore.

“willow” is the album’s opening track and one of the lighter songs on it, between a calming string guitar and Swift’s layered vocals on the chorus. The music video starts being a continuation of the “cardigan” music video, as she follows a golden string to work out the path to love. Between a younger version of herself and a witch-inspired circle in the woods, “willow” is a romantic video that fits perfectly with the song.

evermore serves as Swift’s sister album to her prior July record folklore, and features new collaborations between Haim, The National, and Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Sons.

Alongside the official music video for “willow,” Swift also released lyric videos for each of the album’s tracks and a bonus physical version with two new songs.

Watch Swift’s “willow” video below. You can stream evermore here.