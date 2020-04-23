The 1975 Release New Song and Video For "If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)"

By Jarrod Johnson II  |  April 23, 2020  |  5:11pm
Image via YouTube/Dirty Hit Music News The 1975
Share Tweet Submit Pin
The 1975 Release New Song and Video For "If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)"

Today, The 1975 returned with another single from their fourth studio album, Notes on a Conditional Form, set for release on May 22. They teased “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)” with some aesthetically pleasing Twitter posts before releasing the video to YouTube and the track to major streaming platforms.

“If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)” displays the band’s usually conflicted musings of sex and romance, and boasts melancholy infatuation via Matty Healy’s voice. This single is one of seven tracks available from the album so far. The group also put together another stark newsletter with the lyrics printed on it, which you can read below.

Watch the video for “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know),” and scroll down for the lyrics.

the1975 poster.jpg

Tags
Also from The 1975
Also in Music