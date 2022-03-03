The Cure's New Album Will Be Called Songs of a Lost World

It’d be an understatement to say that Cure fans have been patient over the 14 years that have passed since the release of their last studio project, 4:13 Dream. The last few years have been especially trying, since frontman Robert Smith has been teasing two new albums, as well as an experimental solo project, since at least 2018. Despite the constant promises of “soon,” Smith might actually mean “soon” this time, as he confirmed the first of two records should be out this fall, and it has a title: Songs of a Lost World.

In an interview at the NME Awards Wednesday night (March 2), Smith shared that of the two new Cure albums, “one of them is finished,” but “unfortunately, it’s the second one that’s finished. [On the first album] I’ve got to do four vocals, and there are 10 songs on each album. We’re mixing next month on April 1, so I’ve got three weeks left.” In terms of what we can expect from each album, including his forthcoming solo record, Smith shared that “the first Cure album is relentless doom and gloom. It’s the doomiest thing that we’ve ever done. The second one is upbeat, and my [solo] one won’t be out until next year.”

Further instilling hope that something is actually on the way this time, Smith confirmed, “I know what it’s called—it’s called Songs of a Lost World. It’s got artwork, it’s got a running order, it’s almost done!” Claiming that the process keeps getting held up due to problems with vinyl manufacturing, he suggested that the finished product “might come in September. I’d rather it just came out. I can’t stand the anticipation.”

Aside from working on the albums and announcing The Cure’s U.K./E.U. tour dates for later this year, he also recently collaborated with Scottish band CHVRCHES on their single “How Not To Drown,” which he performed with the band at the award ceremony last night. The group also performed the classic 1987 Cure track “Just Like Heaven.”

Check out the full interview with Smith below, plus a 1984 Cure performance from the Paste archives. Also, while waiting for new music from The Cure, you can check out our look back at the band’s 1987 concert film The Cure In Orange.