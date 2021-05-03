The Flaming Lips Announce World Tour, The Soft Bulletin Companion Release

The Flaming Lips, being strange, have always been more suited than most to adaptation to our strange new world post-COVID-19. The band, who have played in bubbles before, brought bubbles to their audience to put on a safe show in late 2020. As restrictions lift without the aid of human-sized hamster balls, The Flaming Lips are bringing their performances to the road again for a tour that starts this August.
The tour comes after the release of their latest album American Head, though the announcement comes with the release of an older, sought-after gem. The Soft Bulletin’s companion piece has been around since the album’s 1999 release, but was only distributed to press, family and friends. In spite of this, the CD’s outtakes and alternate songs developed a cult following to the point that its track “The Captain” made it onto their Greatest Hits, Vol. 1 compilation album. The Soft Bulletin Companion, a limited-edition release being sold as a part of Record Store Day, will be the first time that the song is put onto vinyl. The Flaming Lips are frequent contributors to Record Store Day, having in the past released records filled with beer. In 2012, the band celebrated the day by releasing some editions of Heady Fwends with the band’s blood inside.
You can find the dates for The Flaming Lips’ upcoming tour and a 2007 performance from the Paste archives below. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, May 7, right here.
The Flaming Lips Tour Dates:
August
20 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheatre
21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas
November
07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage A&E
12 – Syracuse, NY @ Crouse Hinds Theater
13 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theater
15 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
16 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
18 – Montreal, Quebec @ MTELUS
20 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theater
March 2022
27 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
28 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
29 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
31 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore
April 2022
01 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
02 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
04 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
05 – Cincinnati, OH @ ICON Music Center
06 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
08 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
09 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
25 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
28 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
29 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
30 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
May 2022
02 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
03 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
04 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
06 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre
07 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre
09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
25 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus
26 – Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory
30 Aylesbury, UK @ Waterside Theatre
June 2022
01 – Bexhill, UK @ De la Warr Pavilion
02 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
22 – Galway, IE @ Galway Int’l Arts Fest