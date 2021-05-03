The Flaming Lips Announce World Tour, The Soft Bulletin Companion Release

The Flaming Lips, being strange, have always been more suited than most to adaptation to our strange new world post-COVID-19. The band, who have played in bubbles before, brought bubbles to their audience to put on a safe show in late 2020. As restrictions lift without the aid of human-sized hamster balls, The Flaming Lips are bringing their performances to the road again for a tour that starts this August.

The tour comes after the release of their latest album American Head, though the announcement comes with the release of an older, sought-after gem. The Soft Bulletin’s companion piece has been around since the album’s 1999 release, but was only distributed to press, family and friends. In spite of this, the CD’s outtakes and alternate songs developed a cult following to the point that its track “The Captain” made it onto their Greatest Hits, Vol. 1 compilation album. The Soft Bulletin Companion, a limited-edition release being sold as a part of Record Store Day, will be the first time that the song is put onto vinyl. The Flaming Lips are frequent contributors to Record Store Day, having in the past released records filled with beer. In 2012, the band celebrated the day by releasing some editions of Heady Fwends with the band’s blood inside.

You can find the dates for The Flaming Lips’ upcoming tour and a 2007 performance from the Paste archives below. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, May 7, right here.

The Flaming Lips Tour Dates:

August

20 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheatre

21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas

November

07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage A&E

12 – Syracuse, NY @ Crouse Hinds Theater

13 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theater

15 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

16 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

18 – Montreal, Quebec @ MTELUS

20 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theater

March 2022

27 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

28 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

29 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

31 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore

April 2022

01 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

02 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

04 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

05 – Cincinnati, OH @ ICON Music Center

06 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

08 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

09 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

25 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

28 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

29 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

30 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

May 2022

02 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

03 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

04 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

06 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre

07 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre

09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

25 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus

26 – Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory

30 Aylesbury, UK @ Waterside Theatre

June 2022

01 – Bexhill, UK @ De la Warr Pavilion

02 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

22 – Galway, IE @ Galway Int’l Arts Fest