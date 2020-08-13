Listen to The Japanese House's New Song Featuring Justin Vernon

Justin Vernon has been busy this year. The Bon Iver frontman was featured on Taylor Swift’s song “exile,” from her surprise-released album folklore, and also shared two new songs, “PDLIF” and “AUATC,” benefitting charity.

Vernon’s latest appearance is on The Japanese House’s (aka electro-pop artist Amber Bain) riveting new song “Dionne,” released Wednesday as part of Bain’s new EP Chewing Cotton Wool, which follows the release of 2019’s Good At Falling LP. Bain’s dreamy style pairs well with Vernon’s glitchy, hyper-layered vocals, which float in and out of the synths and drum machines (plus a Genesis-style drum breakdown).

Listen to “Dionne” below. Further down, revisit Bon Iver’s 2008 Daytrotter session. Revisit Paste’s review of Good At Falling right here.