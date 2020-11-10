The War on Drugs Share "Accidentally Like a Martyr (Live)," Announce Podcast

Last month, The War on Drugs announced their new live album, LIVE DRUGS, out on Nov. 20 via Super High Quality Records. Following its lead single, “Pain (Live),” the band have shared the album’s second single, “Accidentally Like a Martyr (Live),” a cover of Warren Zevon’s original.

Tuesday, The War on Drugs also announced The Super High Quality Podcast, a four-episode series, airing weekly beginning a few days after the album’s release on Nov. 23. In each episode— hosted by guitar tech, Dominic East— the band will discuss how they arrived at their live performances, as well as their decision to release a new live album. Check out the podcast trailer here.

Listen to “Accidentally Like a Martyr (Live)” below, and keep scrolling to revisit The War on Drugs live at Deluna Fest in 2011. You can preorder LIVE DRUGS here.