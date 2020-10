Tierra Whack has shared a new single “Dora,” marking her first original track this year. The song arrives with an accompanying music video directed by conceptual artist Alex Da Corte.

Since the release of her debut album Whack World in 2018, Whack dropped several singles the following year: “Only Child,” “Wasteland,” “Unemployed” and more. She recently put out “Stuck,” a remake of Alanis Morissette’s “Ironic.”

Watch the “Dora” video below.