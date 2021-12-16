Watch Turnstile Make Their Late-Night Debut on Seth Meyers

By Jade Gomez  |  December 16, 2021  |  11:10am
Photo via Late Night with Seth Meyers/ YouTube Music News Turnstile
2021 is the year of Baltimore-based hardcore innovators Turnstile (just take a look at their spots on our Best Albums and EPs lists). Following the success of their latest release GLOW ON and a successful tour with Suicideboys, Turnstile finally made their late-night debut on Dec. 16, performing “MYSTERY” and “T.L.C. (TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION)” on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Turnstile will continue building on the momentum leading up to their 2022 North American tour, which kicks off in February featuring Citizen, Ceremony, Ekulu, Truth Cult and Coco & Clair Clair on select dates.

Below, watch Turnstile perform “MYSTERY” and “T.L.C. (TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION)” and revisit our review of GLOW ON here.

