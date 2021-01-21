Typhoon Surprise Release New Album Sympathetic Magic

Indie rock band Typhoon took fans by surprise today with the release of their previously unannounced fifth studio album Sympathetic Magic, out now via Roll Call Records. This is the Portland band’s first album since 2018’s Offerings.

Typhoon frontman Kyle Morton wrote and tracked a significant part of the record in his basement studio while quarantining with his wife and dog. “Empire Builder” stands out as a testament to Morton’s compelling songwriting as he captures a view of America that is full of paranoia and cynicism, but not without hope: “Tiny points of life I see haphazardly / scattered in the void like so much bird seed / and I hope it’s enough.” The band’s large lineup, at times 11 members strong, came together through remote and individual socially distanced sessions to complete the LP.

Morton says of the new album:

I wrote all these songs while puttering around the house these past several months, because, what else was I going to do? The songs are about people- the space between them and the ordinary, miraculous things that happen there, as we come into contact, imitate each other, leave our marks, lose touch. Being self and other somehow amounting to the same thing.

Listen to Typhoon’s new single “Empire Builder” below, and purchase the album here. Keep scrolling for the album artwork and setlist.

01. Sine Qua Nonentity

02. Empire Builder

03. Motion and Thought

04. Santos

05. We’re In It

06. Two Birds

07. Evil Vibes

08. And So What If You Were Right

09. Time, Time

10. Room Within The Room

11. Masochist Ball

12. Welcome to the Endgame