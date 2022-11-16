Weyes Blood Entrances on "God Turn Me Into a Flower," Final Single Before New Album

Just a couple days before the much-anticipated release of Weyes Blood’s (aka Natalie Mering) forthcoming album, And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow, Mering has released yet another song that somehow immediately finds its seat in the center of your heart.
On “God Turn Me Into A Flower,” her third single from this album, Mering emerges from a synth-laden darkness, with gentle, drawn-out tones that trail off into the sky. It feels like you’re stepping into a world of her design, with all different bird calls emerging at the end of the track, immersing you in an imaginary, breathless universe. The artist truly steps up to the daunting task of having her voice be the main attraction of the track. Some synth and strings join her, but for the most part, it is her singing twisting throughout the open space created, at some times deeply sorrowful, at others at peace with it all. The way the birds chime in at the end leaves the track feeling like a call to freedom, full of hope even as Mering repeats, “Oh God, turn me into a flower.” Coming from the cathedral-esque quiet of the beginning, it truly does feel like a prayer.
Watch the video for “God Turn Me Into a Flower,” listen to a 2015 Weyes Blood session from the Paste archives and see the artist’s tour dates below, and check out our interview with the artist here. And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow is out Friday, Nov. 18, on Sub Pop.
Weyes Blood Tour Dates:
December
08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel [SOLD OUT]
09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
January 2023
28 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
30 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns
31 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
February 2023
01 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
03 – Cologne, DE @ Kulturkirche
04 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
05 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique – Orangerie
06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
08 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
09 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
10 – Glasgow, UK @ QMU
12 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
13 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
14 – Brighton, UK @ CHALK
22 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
23 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
24 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
25 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
27 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
March 2023
03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05 – Boston, MA @ Royale
07 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
08 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
10 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
11 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
13 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater
14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
15 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
17 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
19 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House
21 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
22 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
23 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
28 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
29 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
31 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
April
01 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory
02 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom