Wye Oak Announce New Singles, Share "TNT" Video

Indie-rock duo Wye Oak are returning with their first taste of new music since last year’s No Horizon, a collaborative EP with the Brooklyn Youth Chorus. Tuesday, the band shared new single “TNT,” a serenely hypnotic ode to, per the band, “the changing of the seasons, and using the passing of time as a means of reflecting on your own growth.” Wye Oak has also announced a follow-up single, “Its Way With Me,” due June 22 on Merge Records.

Accompanying “TNT” is a video that complements the single by similarly capturing simple objects and enriching them until they become lush, elegant textures. Of the video, the band says, “We wanted the visuals to capture the cyclical and disorienting qualities of time that come up in the song. We played with some spatial and time effects, and left the camera running on the mirrors which were fabricated by our friend Jason at Night Owl Creations.”

