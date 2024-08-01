We’re Going to Drink a Lot at the Disney Destiny Cruise Ship’s Themed Bars

Disney wrapped up its three-day news drop on the upcoming Disney Destiny cruise ship today, revealing more info about its dining, bars, entertainment, and activities. If you’re a Disney cruise fan, you’ve probably been champing at the bit to learn more. We’ve already covered the first day of announcements on Tuesday, but here’s what was revealed today and yesterday—what you can expect from the Destiny when it launches from Fort Lauderdale to The Bahamas and Western Caribbean in November 2025. (That’s right, it got bumped up a little bit from the original December 2025 date.).

First up, the new Lion King dinner show that was announced on Tuesday will be complemented by two dining experiences familiar to guests of the Disney Wish. Worlds of Marvel returns with the Avengers: Quantum Encounter show that debuted alongside the Disney Wish in 2022. In addition to the interactive film, which stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Brie Larson, Anthony Mackie, and Iman Vellani, it’ll feature an onboard appearance from Spider-Man, as opposed to the Ant-Man and Wasp cameos on the Wish. The Destiny will also feature the excellent restaurant 1923, another Wish standout, and which is basically like a nice, classic sitdown restaurant festooned with artwork and memorabilia from classic Disney animated films and Walt Disney’s early career.

For quick bites, Marceline Market, a family-friendly, casual dining buffet, will return on the Destiny, and the Mickey & Friends Festival of Foods quick service counters will be located on the boat’s upper decks. And Disney Cruise’s adults-only luxury restaurants, Palo Steakhouse and Enchanté, return, the latter with a menu by a 3 Michelin-starred chef. Diners can enjoy cocktails and other drinks at The Rosé, a Beauty and the Beast-themed lounge.

Adults can also look forward to the kind of amenities that have become standard on massive cruise ships like the Destiny. The Senses Spa will offer a variety of treatments, while the Quiet Cove Pool is on adult swim the entire cruise. And there are two hair salons: the Untangled Salon offers manicures and pedicures in addition to hairstyling, whereas Hook’s Barbery is where you go for a shave or a great whiskey.

Kids, of course, have their own places they can go to while their parents hit the spa. The Destiny will have activity spaces themed to Star Wars and Marvel; if this Star Wars Cargo Bay is anything like the one on the Wish, it’ll be a Galaxy Edge-level themed experience. Princesses can be met and greeted (shouldn’t that be either “meeted” or “gret”?) at Fairytale Hall. And there will be separate hangouts for tweens (Edge) and teens (Vibe), each with a plethora of age-appropriate activities. Meanwhile the Walt Disney Imagineering Lab will let kids ages 3 to 10 design their own roller coasters, and then experience them virtually. Mickey and Minnie Captain’s Deck is a play area for young children, and the nursery will be decked out with Mary Blair’s charming artwork from it’s a small world.

When it comes to entertainment, the Destiny’s theater will feature two live shows. Disney Seas the Adventure stars Goofy and characters from various Pixar and Marvel movies; there’s a show of the same name on the Wish, and it’s basically a jukebox musical of songs from Disney and Pixar animated features, starring the characters themselves. The other show, Frozen, A Musical Spectacular, promises to bring the ever-popular Frozen films to life with Broadway-quality presentation. Throughout the ship you’ll also be able to meet and greet a number of heroes and villains not always found in the theme parks, including Cruella De Vil, Maleficent, and a variety of Marvel characters.

The Destiny will have a large pool complex, of course, and its own version of the Aquamouse water coaster found on Disney’s other two Wish-class ships. This Aquamouse will boast a new theme and animated short, this time focusing on Villain Mountain and major Disney baddies like Chernabog and the Evil Queen. If you haven’t ridden an Aquamouse yet, it’s basically a fast-paced, raft-based water slide in which you’re pulled up a large lift hill as screens show short cartoon vignettes of Mickey, Minnie and their friends. Gravity and jets of water shoot you through a clear tube that snakes above the pool deck, before splashing you down into a small pool of water. It’s refreshing, fun, and worth the wait.

Finally, the skinny on what I’m most excited about: the Destiny’s bars and lounges. The big news is probably De Vil’s, a classy, adults-only cocktail lounge and piano bar themed to the deliciously hateable villain from One Hundred and One Dalmations. The space will be decked out in red, black, and white, obviously, and will feature a fiber optic depiction of Cruella herself that looks out from behind the piano. It’ll surely be an eye-catcher, as it sits right next to the ship’s Grand Hall.

Other new bar concepts include the Cask and Cannon, a Pirates of the Caribbean-themed pub that will serve up rum, beer, and other drinks. Doctor Strange gets his own themed bar with The Sanctum, which will be home to a collection of “spellbinding” cocktails. (Hopefully it’ll be better-themed than the disappointing Doctor Strange bar at Disneyland Paris’s Art of Marvel hotel, which is basically just a brick room with a couple of Strange portraits on the wall.) Finally the Haunted Mansion Parlor, a Haunted Mansion-themed bar that will debut on the Disney Treasure ship that launches later this year, will materialize on the Destiny, as well.

Disney also released more information on the different tiers of staterooms on suites on the destiny this week, starting with the news we covered on Tuesday. If you missed that, the Destiny will also have a sweets shop themed after The Incredibles, as well as that Lion King-themed dinner musical. There is, unsurprisingly, a lot to do and see on this ship’s four- and five-night cruises, and that doesn’t even include its stops at one of Disney’s two private Caribbean islands, Castaway Cay and Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Island. Booking starts this September, so if you hope to be on that maiden voyage, keep an eye out. And you can learn more at the Disney Parks Blog or the Disney Cruise Line site.