Prime Video's The Outlaws Season 2 Returns to Do More Comedy and More Crime

Amazon Prime Video has just dropped the trailer for the second season of their comedy thriller The Outlaws. The series, which Paste hailed as a “heartwarming heist” in its first season, is returning for more comedy and crime for six new episodes.

The series, which first debuted in 2021, follows a “desperate group of lawbreakers thrown together to complete a community service sentence.” According to a press release, the second season picks up a few months after the Season 1 finale, and finds the Outlaws still with “time to serve on their sentences, [who] quickly realize the criminal underworld isn’t done with them yet-not by a long shot. This ragtag group of misfits’ shared past comes back to haunt them, in the shape of the terrifying London drug lord out for blood-The Dean.”

The trailer gives a taste of both the comedy and the trills, leaning into second-season jokes with Christopher Walkin’s Frank opening the trailer by saying, “Guess who’s back?”

The returning cast includes Rhianne Barreto as Rani, Gamba Cole as Ben, Eleanor Tomlinson as Lady Gabby, Darren Boyd as John, Clare Perkins as Myrna, Jessica Gunning as Diane, Stephen Merchant as Greg, and Christopher Walken as Frank. Creators Stephen Merchant (The Office UK) and Elgin James (Mayans M.C.) are also returning as writers for the second season.

Check out the trailer below; The Outlaws Season 2 premieres Friday, August 5th on Prime Video.



