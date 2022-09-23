FX Renews Reservation Dogs for Season 3 on Hulu

It’s a great day for fans of excellent TV, as Reservation Dogs has just been renewed for a third season, and is expected to return to Hulu in 2023.

“I couldn’t be more proud of this show that I created with my friend Taika Waititi,” said co-creator Sterlin Harjo in a press release. “It was born out of a conversation in Taika’s kitchen and has now made its way into the lives of people across the world. The love for season 2 has been outstanding. Thank you to FX for ordering season 3, excited to bring you more laughter and love from the Rez. Ahoooo!”

A mainstay of the Paste TV Power Rankings, the half-hour comedy centers on four Indigenous teenagers coming of age in rural Oklahoma. Following the death of their friend and fifth member of the Rez Dogs, the gang spend their days stealing and scheming while wrestling with a desire to reach the exotic dream land of California. The series stars Devery Jacobs (Elora Danan), D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Bear Smallhill), Paulina Alexis (Willie Jack), and Lane Factor (Cheese). They’re supported by cast members Elva Guerra, Sarah Podemski, Zahn McClarnon, and Dallas Goldtooth.

The show is created and executive produced by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi and filmed on location in Okmulgee, Oklahoma. Reservation Dogs is a

groundbreaking addition to Indigenous representation as every writer, director, and series regular on the show is Indigenous.

Reservation Dogs Season 2 is currently airing on Hulu and will conclude on Wednesday, September 28th.



For all the latest TV news, reviews, lists and features, follow @Paste_TV.