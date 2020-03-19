Kelis Announces She Will Be Hosting Cannabis-Themed Netflix Cooking Competition Show Cooked with Cannabis

Move over, Mary Berry: The boss herself is on her way to Netflix with a new cannabis-themed cooking competition show titled Cooked with Cannabis. Kelis is perhaps most well-known for her genre-spanning music career, from in-your-face radio hits like “Bossy” and “Milkshake” to her later experimentations with electroclash and house sounds on Flesh Tone, which solidified her as a popular underdog pop favorite. Many may also know her as a chef of some caliber, having graduated from Le Cordon Bleu culinary school and written several cookbooks.

She’s had an odd life that hardly resembles the typical arc of a celebrity, from selling her home to manage a farm in Colombia to allegedly earning no money from her first two albums, thanks to alleged meddling from Pharrell and Chad Hugo. It seems only logical that she would then choose to host a cooking show—she’s got a natural stage presence and the knowledge to judge any manner of culinary art.

Alongside Portland-based chef Leather Storrs, Kelis will judge meals on an episodic basis. Each episode, three chefs will compete to make a three-course meal based on any manner of themes that somehow incorporate cannabis, which, as Storrs tells Food & Wine, “is a seasoning rather than the reason.”

On Instagram, Kelis said the show “kind of came to [her].” It wasn’t necessarily something she went looking for. She thinks the show represents an important voice in the world of cuisine, though: “As a chef, I was intrigued by the food and as an everyday person, I was interested in how powerful this topic is in today’s society. In this country, many things have been used systematically to oppress groups of people, but this is so culturally important for us to learn and grow together.” Her dedication to the concept seems endlessly earnest, and we’re interested to see what unique expertise and perspective Kelis brings to the show. Also, we’re going to feel pretty robbed if there’s never a weed milkshake challenge, just saying.

In other Kelis-related news, the singer’s much awaited anniversary tour for her debut album Kaleidoscope has been postponed. She’s hoping to reschedule those dates for the summer and ensures fans that she will keep them updated.

A very important update for all my fans in Manchester, London and Zurich. I’m so sad to have to reschedule my shows, but please stay tuned on my social accounts for information on new dates. pic.twitter.com/BAaljabc4H — KELIS (@kelis) March 13, 2020

Cooked with Cannabis is set to premiere on April 20, obviously. The first season will be six episodes. See what else Netflix has in store for next month right here and see Kelis’ Instagram post below.