Bridgerton Renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 by Netflix

Members of the Ton, rejoice! Our favorite new series, Bridgerton has been renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 by Netflix ahead of its Season 2 premiere. The news was announced on the official Twitter for the show, and read:

Esteemed members of the Ton,

It seems we have a rather special announcement. Bridgerton shall return for seasons three and four. This author shall have to purchase more ink…

Yours Truly,

Lady Whistledown

Dearest readers, this author brings a most exciting announcement… pic.twitter.com/sV0QiYcn8z — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 13, 2021

This comes on the heels of the recent unfortunate revelation that Season 1 breakout star Regé-John Page would not be returning. In the original novel series, every book was focused on a different Bridgerton child and their love life; with Season 2 focusing on Anthony, Season 1’s Duke is apparently not going to be making an appearance—odd given their friendship.

Never the less, the two addition seasons suggest that—if they follow the book order—we will be getting more insight into the romantic pursuits of Benedict and Colin as well. As for the latter, actress Nicola Coughlin (who plays Penelope, who has long been in love with Colin) tweeted “Pollin stans this is our moment!!”

Currently very little is known about the plan for the upcoming seasons, including Season 2 (and whether we’ll see it in 2021 or 2022). Regardless, it’s comforting to know there is still plenty of Bridgerton ahead.

