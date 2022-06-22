Stranger Things Vol. 2 Trailer Teases Epic Battle in Final Episodes

It feels like just yesterday (and nearly was) that Vol. 1 of Stranger Things Season 4 dropped on Netflix, leaving us all “Running Up That Hill,” ever since. Though, Netflix just released the trailer for Vol. 2, arriving July 1st, to fill us all with dread over the fates of our favorite characters.

Stranger Things, which has been consistently charting on Paste’s weekly Power Rankings ever since Vol. 1’s release, promises a Vol. 2 that will leave us even more “terribly frightened,” by the end. As our favorite ‘80’s kids prepare for the ultimate showdown against Vecna, Robin expresses to Steve: “It might not work out for us this time.” With each character fighting their own impossible battle in the trailer, Vecna ominously declares (presumably to Eleven): “Your friends have lost.”

Even though there are only two episodes left of Season 4, fans can still expect about 4-hours worth of TV to watch on July 1st. Episode 8 clocks in at 1 hour and 25 minutes, while the epic season finale is feature-length at 2 hours and 30 minutes (longer even than Multiverse of Madness!).

The returning cast includes Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Winona Ryder (Joyce), David Harbour (Hopper), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Natalia Dyer (Nancy), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan), Joe Keery (Steve), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max), Maya Hawke (Robin), and Priah Ferguson (Erica), as well as Joe Quinn as Eddie, Eduardo Franco as Argyle, and Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna.

Check out the trailer below; Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2 drops all episodes Friday July 1st, 2022 on Netflix.



