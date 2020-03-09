Jude Law Is Marooned on an Eerie Island in the First Teaser for HBO’s The Third Day

A new, chilling miniseries is heading to HBO. The network just released a trailer for The Third Day, a two-part miniseries starring Jude Law (The New Pope), Naomie Harris (No Time to Die, Moonlight), Emily Watson (Chernobyl, Breaking the Waves, Punch-Drunk Love), Katherine Waterston (The Fantastic Beasts series, Inherent Vice) and Paddy Considine (The Outsider, The Informer). Notably, many of the cast members star in other HBO productions.

The series will consist of two parts, “Summer” and “Winter.” In “Summer,” a man (Law), “visits a mysterious island off the British coast and discovers a group of inhabitants intent on preserving their home at any cost,” according to the synopsis. In the second part, “a strong-willed outsider (Harris) comes to the island seeking answers—but instead causes a battle to decide its fate.”

In the trailer, Law’s character is told that he can’t leave the island, since he didn’t evacuate before the causeway was submerged. Cue the sense of foreboding as scenes of people dancing hand-in-hand by a bonfire, talk of an elusive “something appalling” that happened there, and Law screaming in an open field.

The Third Day premieres on May 11. The series from HBO and Sky was created by Dennis Kelly and Felix Barrett, with “Summer” directed by Marc Munden and “Winter” helmed by Philippa Lowthorpe.

See the show’s teaser and first-look photos below.