Seth Meyers Announces Debut HBO Stand-up Special

In 2014, when Seth Meyers left Saturday Night Live to host Late Night, the talk program immediately following NBC’s The Tonight Show, something felt off. Initially he performed the monologue in the usual fashion, i.e., standing, something that, Meyers later admitted, felt a bit uncomfortable. More than a year into the gig, the former host of Weekend Update decided to make a change, opting to begin his show and deliver a monologue from the place he felt most comfortable: behind a desk. From there, all was right in the world.

Nearly a decade later, it is clear that Meyers, who also works as a stand-up, is now far more comfortable performing before a camera while not seated. Today HBO announced that Meyers would record his first stand-up special for the platform. It was recorded at The Vic Theatre in Chicago and will be available to stream later this fall on Max. Neal Brennan, the stand-up comic who also co-created Chappelle’s Show, directed the special.

Meyers made his stand-up special debut on Netflix in 2019 with Lobby Baby, a performance he aced. “Critics,” Meyers said in a press release of his HBO special, “say it’s the special my kids will be talking about in therapy twenty years from now!” We’ll certainly be the judge of that.