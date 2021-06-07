Netflix Is A Joke Fest Is Happening, For Real This Time

The biggest joke to come from Netflix Is A Joke Fest so far is the fact that we thought the event would take place in 2020. After being one of the many events that was cancelled last year, the comedy festival is set to return in 2022.

The announcement came from a tweet on the official Netflix Is A Joke Twitter page, featuring a to-do list cracking jokes about the festival’s cancellation and the new comedy festival.

Hailed as the “greatest comedy event that almost happened,” the festival will be taking place next year from April 29-May 8 in Los Angeles. Information about comedians, artists, live events, venues and tickets will be announced at a later date.

The original event, announced on March 3, 2020, planned to have over 100 live shows and events at a variety of different venues in Los Angeles. The festival featured a high profile lineup, including various actors and comedians such as Ali Wong, Amy Schumer, Bill Burr, Dave Chappelle, David Letterman, Jamie Foxx, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Kevin Hart, Martin Lawrence, Sebastian Maniscalco, the cast of Schitt’s Creek and more.

Despite being postponed and inevitably cancelled for the year of 2020, things are finally looking up (somewhat) and events are back on. The Netflix and Live Nation partnership event will bring a variety of performers to Los Angeles next year that hopefully resembles the impressive lineup from the previously planned festival.

This festival will hopefully be a perfect way to make light of the fact that this past year has been an extremely difficult one. A comedy festival taking place on the tail end of a pandemic feels fitting, actually.