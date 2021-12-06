Comedy Festival Netflix Is A Joke Announces Lineup

After being announced for 2021 and then delayed due to COVID-19, the Netflix Is A Joke festival is finally happening. Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival will run from Apr 28 to May 8 2022 in Los Angeles. Over 130 entertainers will perform, including stand-up comedians that you might know from their critically-acclaimed TV shows, talk shows, myriad comedy specials, and movie appearances.

Some of the best known comedians from across the country will perform in more than 25 venues, including the first ever stand-up show at Dodger Stadium, by Gabriel Iglesias. Legendary comedy clubs like The Laugh Factory, The Comedy Store, and The Improv will be featured alongside eminent theaters like Hollywood Palladium, TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, and the just-renamed Staples Center.

STAND OUT: An LGBTQ+ Celebration will be hosted at The Greek Theatre, featuring Eddie Izzard, Margaret Cho, Sandra Bernhard, Tig Notaro, Wanda Sykes, Bob the Drag Queen, Fortune Feimster, Guy Branum, Joel Kim Booster, and Trixie Mattel, among many others.

Kevin Hart will perform at Crypto.com Arena (the stadium formerly known as Staples Center). Dave Chappelle and Friends will perform at the Hollywood Bowl. The Forum will host Bill Burr performing Slight Return and John Mulaney performing From Scratch. The YouTube Theater will host two Emmy Award winners in “Tina Fey and Amy Poehler In Conversation.”

David Letterman will be performing at The Fonda Theatre, doing a “one-of-a-kind interview” with guest comedians. Pete Davidson will also be performing at The Fonda with some of his “best friends.” Late comedians George Carlin, Richard Pryor, Joan Rivers, and Robin Williams will be honored at an induction ceremony for “The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Standup;” The Hall will have a physical location at the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York. Grace & Frankie stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin will host one night at The Palladium, and Tony Award-nominated comedian-actress Amy Schumer will host another.

Seth Rogen is hosting a night of Table Reads at the Orpheum, with all of the proceeds going to Hilarity for Charity, an organization that aims to help people impacted by Alzheimer’s disease, inspire advocates, and fund research. Also performing at The Orpheum are Aziz Ansari and friends, Iliza Schlesinger, Jonathan Van Ness, Patton Oswalt, and Wanda Sykes.

Dax Shepard, Brian Regan, Conan O’Brien, Chelsea Handler, Deon Cole, Margaret Cho, and Theo Von will perform at The Wiltern. Amy Schumer, Fortune Feimster, Vir Das, Justin Willman, Mike Birbiglia, Nick Kroll, and Taylor Tomlinson will perform at the Ace Hotel. “Mike Myers and David O. Russell In Conversation” will be held at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres.

Netflix Is A Joke is partnering with the Comedy Store for a 50th anniversary special, as the legendary club celebrates half a century of developing and exhibiting some of the best comedians ever known

Maya Rudolph, star of Idiocracy, Bridesmaids, and the new Pixar film Luca, will be performing alongside friend and singer-songwriter Gretchen Lieberum in their Prince cover band, PRINCESS, at The Belasco.

The Wilshire Ebell Theatre will play host to “Ben Schwartz & Friends,” “Anthony Jeselnik & Enemies,” and Michelle Wolf. The Palace Theatre will host Jimmy Carr, Marlon Wayans, Nate Bargatze, and Nicole Byer (whose new special premieres tomorrow on Netflix). The Troubadour will host Craig Robinson and his band The Nasty Delicious, a show starring Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng, and “An Evening with Kevin Smith.”

This looks to be one of the greatest collections of comedic talent ever assembled at one time. Hopefully the national reaction to COVID improves in such a way that the festival can go on without a hitch. Netflix is definitely looking to maintain their strong grasp on comedy, with collections such as The Standups and Comedians of the World alongside their lineup of hour-long specials. Having all these people together attracting a wide range of comedy audiences will help Netflix maintain a brand where any marketable comedian, including a great many people of contrasting perspectives, is welcome.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 10 at netflixisajokefest.com.