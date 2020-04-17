Bret "The Hitman" Hart Wants Us to Know that We Shouldn't Feel Sorry for Mr. Burns

Okay, this is a pretty niche post, but it’s late on a Friday, so who cares. Bret “The Hitman” Hart is one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time, and one who seems relatively human and humble, at least in comparison to most other old pro wrestlers. (All it takes to seem humble in the world of wrestling is to talk about literally anything else other than how great you are, even if only for a few seconds.) Even in a video as egotistical as this one—which starts with the former champ cutting a promo on Brock Lesnar and Ric Flair about how they don’t have their own Simpsons figure—the Hitman can’t hide his fundamental decency. If you’ve ever wanted to see “the Excellence of Execution,” “the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be,” tell us not to feel sorry for one of TV’s greatest villains, now’s your chance. Just click play and watch to the end. And thanks to comedian and wrestling journalist Ross W. Berman IV for posting this on Twitter; presumably it was sourced from Cameo or YouTube.

God bless, Bret Hart pic.twitter.com/rtnNDBIaiB — Ross W Berman IV (@RossWBermanIV) April 17, 2020