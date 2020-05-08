The Funniest Tweets of the Week

One of the big news items of the week—or, at least, one of the big news items of the week that didn’t make everybody even more depressed and stressed out than they already were—was the birth of Grimes and Elon Musk’s baby. The musician and tech world weirdo welcomed their first child into the world on May 4, and then promptly named him X Æ A-12, which would be a cruel thing to name even a spaceship, much less a human child. (I’m pretty sure my brother had the old Kenner Star Wars figure for X Æ A-12—he was one of the critters in the cantina scene.) Obviously there were some good tweets about that (especially since Musk’s very public midlife crisis has always been highly tweetable) and obviously you’ll find some of them below.

If you’re wondering why we’ve been reduced to making jokes about a newborn’s silly name, it’s because the world itself has been reduced to something worth completely ignoring. This is a hard time, friends. Let some funny tweets maybe take your mind off of it for a few minutes. Well, except for the tweets that are specifically ABOUT how hard this time is now, and how terribly everybody in power is acting—it’ll probably be hard to forget about the world when you’re reading those. Sorry about that.

Alex Jones : Chuck E. Cheese



(sound up) pic.twitter.com/FDG3S2gjEn — ElElegante101 (@skolanach) May 1, 2020

Very American to decide we are bored with COVID and therefore it is over — Jeff Kasanoff (@JeffKasanoff) May 3, 2020

"And remember: If you start losing your hair at a young age, growing it out longer just makes you look more bald." – me, concluding a commencement address — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) May 4, 2020

Screenwriting tip: Find excuses to have your characters say a BUNCH of dates. Twitter users will screen grab these and use them as free annual commercials for your movie long after you are dead. pic.twitter.com/dQ3jbibGj3 — Daniel Kibblesmith (@kibblesmith) May 3, 2020

The best type of cash is cold hard — whitmer thomas (@WhitmerThomas) May 6, 2020

•X, for an eXciting baby!

•Æ, as in “Aaaaaay, look at this baby!”

•A-12 = an 'A' rating for being a baby, and 12/10 for being a h*ckin good baby — pixelatedboat aka “mr tweets” (@pixelatedboat) May 6, 2020

X Æ A-12…. the first baby to be born canceled — Jae Bearhat (@fussybabybitch) May 5, 2020

did a llama write this pic.twitter.com/bGQTIytqiC — Seth Fiegerman (@sfiegerman) May 6, 2020

Men say they're standing 6' apart but it's really more like 5'10" — Lil Semicolon (@PETEKEELEY) April 29, 2020

Dolly Parton writing “I Will Always Love You” and “Jolene” in the same day is mind blowing.



It'd be like if Da Vinci finished the Mona Lisa then turned around in the same day and wrote “Jolene” — Wenzler Powers (@WenzlerPowers) May 6, 2020

I WAS TOLD BY APPLECARE THAT I COULD KILL YOUR GRANDMA https://t.co/XHGKjTkUHS — Desus Nice (@desusnice) May 6, 2020

Imagine how excited Barn Owls were when humans invented barns. — Nate Swick (@N8Swick) May 6, 2020

Just saw Parasite is on Hulu and I'm thinkin that capitalism allegory will hit on a whole different level if it's interrupted by 15 Red Bull commercials — Bam Margesimpson (@CrappyFumes) May 7, 2020

I wish Denzel Washington would trend but for a good reason. I've got the perfect GIF. — Melinda Taub (@MelindaTaub) May 7, 2020

J. Crew might be bankrupt but at least our Banana Republic is thriving — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) May 7, 2020

just for the record: we all stayed home for two months and these dumb fucks in charge didn't use that time for anything other than to lie about shit and then open everything back up like things were gonna magically get better — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) May 7, 2020

mentally feeling like dumbledore when he aged 50 years in 11 years time pic.twitter.com/liBWQPmYtV — alice (@grangershug) May 7, 2020

Later today the bang bus will be driving through lower Manhattan to salute frontline workers — Nick Wiger (@nickwiger) May 7, 2020

the wienermobile will be doing donuts in the costco parking lot blasting foghat and honking it's horn to honor healthcare workers — Cullen Crawford (@HelloCullen) May 7, 2020

Jerry Seinfeld's new special has jokes that are older than his wife was when he met her in high school. — John-Michael Bond (@BondJohnBond) May 7, 2020

Might fuck around and age rapidly during this thing. — Sarah Sweeney (@heysarahsweeney) May 8, 2020

If I die of COVID you have my permission to wing my dead body at Trump during a press conference like that guy who threw a shoe at Bush — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) May 8, 2020