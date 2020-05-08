The Funniest Tweets of the Week

One of the big news items of the week—or, at least, one of the big news items of the week that didn’t make everybody even more depressed and stressed out than they already were—was the birth of Grimes and Elon Musk’s baby. The musician and tech world weirdo welcomed their first child into the world on May 4, and then promptly named him X Æ A-12, which would be a cruel thing to name even a spaceship, much less a human child. (I’m pretty sure my brother had the old Kenner Star Wars figure for X Æ A-12—he was one of the critters in the cantina scene.) Obviously there were some good tweets about that (especially since Musk’s very public midlife crisis has always been highly tweetable) and obviously you’ll find some of them below.
If you’re wondering why we’ve been reduced to making jokes about a newborn’s silly name, it’s because the world itself has been reduced to something worth completely ignoring. This is a hard time, friends. Let some funny tweets maybe take your mind off of it for a few minutes. Well, except for the tweets that are specifically ABOUT how hard this time is now, and how terribly everybody in power is acting—it’ll probably be hard to forget about the world when you’re reading those. Sorry about that.