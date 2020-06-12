The Best Tweets of the Week

The tweets are BACK, baby!

Ugh.

Sorry.

In the wake of everything that’s happening in the world today, we decided to forego our regular weekly collection of the best goofs, gags and japes on Twitter last week. There wasn’t anything funny going on, anywhere. We’re easing back into it, though, and at the end of a week that saw some truly risible behavior absolutely worthy of online scorn. Like, what’s that Harry Potter lady thinking? And the rush to reopen everything, even as cases climb? And why is all of society basically dumb and bad and deserving of our contempt? I mean, shit, those are things to joke about. So here are those jokes, both from professional joke miners and mere amateur joke enthusiasts. And if anybody responsible for these tweets would rather not get wrapped up in these kinds of overviews, let us know: we’re on Twitter @Paste_Comedy.

we have programmed the yeti in the matterhorn to say acab — Disneyland (@Disneyland2go) June 5, 2020

Me, the dumbest person in the world: cops are good now https://t.co/9Bm9gZ0SRu — pixelatedboat aka “mr tweets” (@pixelatedboat) June 6, 2020

hi, if you're looking for a productive, creative way to be a good ally:

I am a black woman

I feel starved for gossip

if you have any gossip

please give me your gossip

DM me with your gossip

I need gossip to live

thank you. — Ayo Edebiri (@ayoedebiri) June 5, 2020

barron trump taking his small ass dad on a walk pic.twitter.com/zsuCtFGZeE — smoked meats ONLINE (@Beanshit72) June 6, 2020

I feel bad for Elmo because he has been a kid for like 35 years and every day one of his friends has to explain death or racism or 9/11 to him. No wonder he's created his own little world. — Defunctland (@Defunctland) June 6, 2020

Absolutely incredible for JK Rowling to have a take so bad that everyone looked up from the nonstop videos of police pepper spraying grandmas just to dunk on her — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) June 7, 2020

Nobody is walking up to a statue to learn history.



Now, a pedestal with a statue missing? Something happened here. Time to learn what fucked up shit this guy did that got his metal ass removed. — Swift?nSecurity (@SwiftOnSecurity) June 8, 2020

this is a message for all cops: it extremely owns me, a lib, when you quit your job as a cop. i'm owned and i absolutely hate it — matt lubchansky (@Lubchansky) June 8, 2020

if we abolish the police who will buy Islanders season tickets — Jake Anbinder (@JakeAnbinder) June 8, 2020

Lot of insane stuff happens in John Wick, but my dad's biggest takeaway was “wait, if he's suppose to live in New Jersey then why is he pumping his own gas?” — Christian Becker (@TheAmazingBeck) June 8, 2020

Every bartender I've ever met is better at de-escalating conflict than the police. — Lucie Steiner (@TheSteinbag) June 8, 2020

we need more gay film critics that can explicitly tell us whether Marisa Tomei's screentime warrants paying 20 dollars for a 2.5 hour Judd Apatow movie starring Pete Davidson — Steve Venner (@steve_venner) June 8, 2020

I still have a hard time with this being a real bird & not something from 'A muppets fucking nightmare festival' pic.twitter.com/6sHVgvEnjK — Jon (@giftedrascal) June 8, 2020

Release Gone With the Wind as 1,257 episodes on Quibi you cowards — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) June 10, 2020

This 1934 design of Donald Duck has some of the strongest "just fucked your wife" vibes I have ever experienced pic.twitter.com/jFrIM7TMoD — Long day jerk (@rajandelman) June 9, 2020

the only italian-american hero we recognize pic.twitter.com/Izslg8tMyt — Jazmine Hughes (@jazzedloon) June 11, 2020