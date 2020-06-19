The Best Tweets of the Week

This week the president had a birthday and for some reason people had to know about it. #MeToo surged back and outed harassers and abusers throughout the entertainment industry—for the sake of this post, most notably comedian Chris D’Elia. COVID’S making the comeback of the year, Millennials officially got routed by Gen Z, cops shockingly started a national war against fast food joints, and former U.S. National Security Advisor and mustache defiler John Bolton released a book with the very unique thesis that Donald Trump might be dumb and bad and incompetent. It was a week packed with ridiculous stuff to tweet about, and that’s exactly what the people below did. Check out the best, funniest, smartest tweets of the week, and follow all of the tweeters, if you mess around with that app.