Get In the Head of a Person High on Worms in this Exclusive All Jacked Up and Full of Worms Clip

All Jacked Up and Full of Worms is giving horror movies a run for their money this year, and not just in the “longest and funniest title” race. The oddball charmer won over our critic Deirdre Crimmins out of Fantasia Fest this year, with her calling the micro-budget worm-drug trip a winner: “for John Waters lovers and proud weirdos, it is a scintillating addition to teeny budget favorites.”

Yes, writer/director Alex Phillips makes a very, very strange world. One where worms are drugs and everything looks lit like a giallo or a 7-Eleven. But there’s a lot of humor and late-night fun to be had—summed up in our exclusive clip from the film, which sees someone having that quintessential high experience: Talking to themselves in the mirror.

Take a look:

Ok, maybe she’s not talking to herself as much as she’s making her unborn baby talk to her from inside her stomach. But it’s very silly, and very strange, which are two key components of All Jacked Up and Full of Worms. “Your mom let some weirdo nut in her and now, I live in here,” her bellybutton tells her. If that plus the ostentatious purple lighting doesn’t set a tone, nothing will.

All Jacked Up and Full of Worms is out on VOD and on Bloody Disgusting’s Screambox streaming service today, November 8.