Watch the First Trailer for Spike Jonze's Beastie Boys Story Documentary

The first trailer for the Spike Jonze-directed documentary Beastie Boys Story was released Wednesday night, featuring archival footage alongside Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz talking about their 40-year history as the Beastie Boys. The documentary will hit IMAX on April 2 before streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ on April 24. The streaming release of the documentary comes days before the 26th anniversary of the Beastie Boys’ 1994 album Ill Communication.

The trailer also focuses heavily on Diamond and Horovitz’s friend and founding bandmate Adam Yauch, who died of cancer in 2012. Much of the film’s content is based on the 2018 memoir penned by Diamond and Horovitz, Beastie Boys Book, which was written over the course of four years and meditated on the loss of their close friend. The memoir also inspired a live show that is filmed in Beastie Boys Story.

Beastie Boys Story reunites Jonze and the remaining band members over 25 years after Jonze directed the Beastie Boys music video for “Sabotage.” Jonze also directed the music videos for the band’s songs “Sure Shot,” “Root Down,” “Don’t Play No Game That I Can’t Win” and “Time for Livin’.”

Before the release of the documentary, Jonze, Diamond and Horovitz will release a photo book, Beastie Boys, featuring over 200 photographs that Jonze took of the band during their trailblazing years, including excerpts from Diamond and Horovitz, and including an afterward written by Jonze. The photo book will be released on March 17 through Rizzoli.

Watch the trailer for Beastie Boys Story below.