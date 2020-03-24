Netflix Announces Buddy-Cop Movie No One Asked For: Coffee & Kareem Stars Taraji P. Henson and Ed Helms

In a gym, a young boy goes live on Instagram. “Welcome back to my channel,” he begins. “Remember when I told you about that white cop who was humping my mom? Well now you see what happens when you fuck with me.”

That’s the set-up for Coffee & Kareem, a buddy-cop movie starring Ed Helms as goofy police officer Coffee and Taraji P. Henson as his girlfriend, Vanessa Manning, the mother of Kareem (Terrence Little Gardenhigh). Kareem is a precocious kid who winds up hiring a group of drug dealers to intimidate Officer Coffee as part of a prank which takes a sour turn. The duo are then embroiled in a spiral of criminal activity and hot pursuit for well over an hour of run-time. Comedy ensues.

The film also stars Andrew Bachelor, better known as King Bach, a popular Vine-star-turned-actor, Betty Gilpin (The Hunt, GLOW), RonReaco Lee (Sister, Sister) and David Alan Grier (In Living Color). It’s set for release rather soon on April 3, a little more than week after its announcement. Coffee & Kareem is directed by Michael Dowse, who last year directed a different buddy-cop moving also starring Betty Gilpin and an internet personality (Jimmy Tatro) called Stuber. How’s that for a pigeonhole?

You can check out the trailer below. It’s sure to be a raucous ride.