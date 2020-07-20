Most Popular on Netflix: A Look at Today's Top 10

Netflix has been notoriously stingy with its data. Even directors and showrunners have had a hard time gauging if what they’d put out into the world was reaching its intended audience. With the recent advent of the Netflix Top 10, though, we can now get at least one little peek behind the curtain. The list of Netflix’s daily Top 10 Most Popular indicates an omnivorous appetite among the Netflix faithful, from low-budget thrillers to blockbusters, animated kids movies to docu-series of every stripe. Here are today’s entries (only some of which we can recommend) of the most popular TV shows and movies on Netflix:

Year: 2020

Creators: Frank Miller, Tom Wheeler

Stars: Katherine Langford, Devon Terrell, Gustaf Skarsgård, Daniel Sharman

Genre: Fantasy

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 72%

Watch on Netflix





Do you want to see Katherine Langford, the bad liberal daughter from Knives Out, go on an Arthurian adventure with Barry’s Devon Terrell as the Once and Future King? The Lady of the Lake origin story Cursed may offer what you’re after. Based on the book by Thomas Wheeler and Frank Miller (yes, that Frank Miller), Cursed looked to scratch a more serious swords-and-sorcery itch than the streamer’s other viral fantasy entry earlier this year, The Witcher. (Our staff was split on whether it succeeded, from “takes itself too seriously to be campy, but it’s too campy to be taken seriously” to “Drunk, messy Merlin! Ladies with swords! Yess!”) —Jacob Oller

Year: 2020

Director: Peter Sullivan

Stars: Nia Long, Stephen Bishop, Omar Epps

Genre: Thriller

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 17%

Rating: NR

Runtime: 89 minutes

Watch on Netflix





With its 17% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes (and a mere 21% audience score), we couldn’t bring ourselves to watch this generically named thriller starring Nia Long and Omar Epps. So we’ll share this zinger from Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times instead: “To call this a Netflix Original movie is only half-correct.”

Year: 2020

Director: Gina Prince-Bythewood

Stars: Charlize Theron, Kiki Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Chiwitel Ejiofor, Van Veronico Ngo, Henry Melling, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli

Genre: Drama

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 81%

Rating: R

Runtime: 125 minutes

Watch on Netflix





Gina Prince-Bythewood, given a budget more than worthy of the best DTV action flick anyone could hope could make it to permanent Netflix browsal, succeeds in towing, and then mildly subverting, the genre line: She proves she can capably steer a high-concept action blockbuster while cobbling together something that feels like the kind of movie “they” just don’t make anymore. All of it amounts to a one-step-forward-one-step-back appraisal: There is much to cull from the travails of Andromache the Scythian (Charlize Theron), an immortal warrior who, thousands of years later, still questions the purpose of her own endlessness, and sequels, given Netflix’s ostensibly unlimited resources, are all but guaranteed—but one wishes for more capably clear action auteurism, even when Prince-Bythewood’s action chops confidently step up. Still: There are countless joys to behold in The Old Guard, most of all the emergence of Kiki Layne—last seen as hyper-dramatic personae #1 in If Beale Street Could Talk—as exceptionally promising action star, executing a one-handed pistol cocking so confident and so unremarked-upon it automatically achieves cinematic canon. Otherwise, trigger-happy editing gets in the way of itself too often, admirable set-pieces sometimes chopped to shit, though plenty of violence—squelching and tendon-splitting—abounds, and the final villain is dispatched with such disregard for the human body that one can’t help but applaud Prince-Bythewood for getting it—for knowing that the key to good action filmmaking is treating the human body like a pile of wet meat. —Dom Sinacola

Year: 2020

Stars: Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman

Genre: Sports Documentary

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

Watch on Netflix





Unlike Playing For Keeps, the excellent Michael Jordan book by the late Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author David Halberstam, ESPN’s documentary The Last Dancecomes with Jordan’s participation. That means the first two episodes were surface-deep, and a little bit reductive. And yet … they were also utterly compelling. If that sounds paradoxical, it’s because Michael Jordan himself is so fascinating that even the most basic story of his life can’t fail to compel. What defines the Jordan legend, more than his greatness at basketball and more than his championships, is his pathological competitiveness. It’s impossible to overstate the relentless, furious internal engine that drove him, and the viciousness of his all-consuming drive to be the best. He could be cruel to his teammates and opponents, but it was always in the service of winning, of dominating. On these terms, The Last Dance succeeds marvelously, and there’s a degree to which, in 2020, Michael Jordan is a comfort food for Americans of a certain age who were awe-struck children when he was at the height of his powers. There can only be one Michael Jordan, and ESPN’s documentary will deal almost exclusively with the story we already know—the one about the consummate winner who overcame every obstacle on the court. And yet, there’s no escaping the conclusion that this is all a re-tread, slickly made as it may be. The soul of this man is still locked away, and these filmmakers, perhaps bound by the limits of what ESPN and Jordan himself will abide, are not the ones to use, or even find, the key. —Shane Ryan

Year: 2020

Stars: Zac Efron, Darin Olien

Genre: Environmental Documentary Series

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 57%

Watch on Netflix





Down to Earth opens with Zac Efron immitating David Attenborough, but it doesn’t take long until his dialogue switches to “Really?” and “Wow?” and “No way” and “Whoa, look at that!” as he interviews an Icelander about a local volcano and eats some local bread. He’s no Attenborough and no Anthony Bourdain, but he remains affable as he travels the world learning about ways different peoples are trying to live sustainably. And it’s hard to take issue with that.

Year: 2020

Stars: Erik Hayser, Maite Perroni, Alejandro Speitzer, Magali Boysselle

Genre: Romantic Thriller

Watch on Netflix





I don’t know what it says about Netflix viewers, but this Mexican series, originally titled Oscuro Deseo looks a lot like the Spanish-language TV version of Fatal Affair. A married woman has an elicit encounter with a mysterious and possibly dangerous man. There’s no Rotten Tomatoes rating but the 6.5/10 score on IMDB would indicate that it’s more watchable than the aforementioned movie. It certainly looks steamier.

Year: 2020

Stars: Amaryllis Fox

Genre: Crime Documentary Series

Watch on Netflix





Each of the six episodes deals with the economic reality of a different illegal drug in America, from Cocaine through Opioids. Hosted by former CIA analyst, author and actor Amaryllis Fox, the series seeks to educate on just about every aspect of the half-a-trillion-dollar industry.

Year: 2020

Genre: Crime Documentary Series

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 74%

Rating: TV-MA

Watch on Netflix





Some mysteries just won’t stay at rest. Yes, the show that possessed the scariest opening theme music of all time has once again be graced our television sets, with a few updates for the streaming age. The original series was hosted by steely-voiced actor Robert Stack, and ran for more than 500 episodes between the years of 1987 and 2010, repeatedly hopping networks in the process. This new Unsolved Mysteries comes to us from Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy, which makes a whole lot of sense. The reboot tackles a different mystery in each episode, and the first six were released earlier this month.

Year: 2012

Director: Chris Renaud

Stars: Danny DeVito, Ed Helms, Zac Efron, Taylor Swift, Rob Riggle, Jenny Slate, Betty White

Genre: Adventure

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 53%

Rating: PG

Runtime: 87 minutes

Watch on Netflix





The creators of Despicable Me adapted the favorite tale of the beloved children’s author for the big screen, rendering his whimsical 2-D illustrations in shiny, computer-generated 3-D. The moral of the story, published more than 40 years ago, couldn’t be more topical: “Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot [about trees specifically or the environment generally], nothing is going to get better. It’s not.” Unfortunately, in their bid to expand the good doctor’s rhymes to feature length, the filmmakers bookend the fable about the Lorax with a new storyline that distracts and detracts from the core message of the original book. The boy featured at the start and end of The Lorax now has a name: Ted, presumably in homage to his creator. Ted (voiced by Zac Efron) is smitten with Audrey, named after Geisel’s wife, whose greatest wish in life is to see a real, live tree. You see, Ted and Audrey (Taylor Swift) live in Thneed-Ville, an entirely plastic city with inflatable bushes, mechanical flowers and battery-operated trees sealed off from the outside world. As described in the film’s opening anthem, though, the people of Thneedville, all smooth surfaces and no sharp edges, are happy with the way things are, especially since O’Hare Air bottles and delivers fresh, clean O2 right to your door. In many ways, Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax is a stunning visual achievement. Hair and fur have always proved a tremendous challenge for CGI artists, but here the Lorax’s feathery mustache, the critters’ fuzzy fur, and the trees’ wispy tufts have been so finely crafted that one can practically feel how soft they are to the touch. But for better or worse, Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax wears its heart on its sleeve. —Annlee Ellingson

Year: 2020

Creator: Smriti Mundhra

Stars: Sima Taparia

Genre: Relationship Reality Series

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83%

Watch on Netflix





Do you think matchmaking is a just thing of the past? Indian Matchmaking makes you think again. Even with the advent of online dating apps, people are still turning to professional matchmakers. Afterall, swiping right doesn’t mean the stars are aligned for your relationship to last. Netflix’s new show looks at this part of Indian culture, and yes, matchmaker Sima Tapira checks with the stars to make sure couples will work well. Taparia is a professional matchmaker based in Mumbai, but she works with Indian families in the United States as well as her home country. She blends both traditional methods with more modern techniques to help couples find a partner for life. The show feels like a window into a culture most in the West are only vaguely aware of, but there’s enough familiar here for fans of other dating shows. —Keri Lumm