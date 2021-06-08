Aldous Harding Shares "Old Peel" Video, Announces 2022 Tour

Aldous Harding is back with her first new original music since her 2019 album Designer, live favorite “Old Peel,” out now along with a music video and an acoustic alternate version. The New Zealand folk singer/songwriter has also announced an extensive tour set for the spring and summer of 2022.
Harding has been known to close shows with “Old Peel,” a staccato rock track driven by piano stabs and sly guitars, and with the artist’s signature unknowable whimsy. She recorded the one-off single after her 2019 European tour with producer John Parish, who also worked on her last two albums, 2019’s Designer and 2017’s Party. Harding co-stars in and -directs the “Old Peel” video alongside another frequent collaborator, Martin Sagadin, who appears front and center performing the song.
The song’s acoustic alternate version is, of course, stripped down to its bare bones, but maintains its buoyant rhythm and allows more space for Harding’s vocals to shine. Both “Old Peel” and “Old Peel (Alternate Version)” will be released as a limited-edition 7” single on July 9.
Until “Old Peel,” Harding’s sole 2021 release was her contribution to 4AD’s Bills & Aches & Blues covers compilation: a rendition of Deerhunter’s “Revival.”
Harding’s sprawling 2022 tour spends March in Europe and the first half of April in the U.K, taking May off before crisscrossing North America through June and a tiny bit of July. Tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday, June 18, at 10 a.m. ET in North America and 10 a.m. BT in the U.K. and Europe.
Watch the “Old Peel” video below and find Harding’s 2022 tour dates further down. You can preorder her 7” here.
Aldous Harding 2022 Tour Dates:
March
03 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
05 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli
06 – Groningen, NL @ Oosterpoort
07 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast
09 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
11 – Nantes, FR @ Le Lieu Unique
12 – Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne
14 – Milan, IT @ Santeria Toscana 31
15 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
17 – Prague, CZ @ Palac Akropolis
18 – Warsaw, PL @, Niebo
20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
22 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns
23 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
25 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
27 – Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club
28 – Cologne, DE @ Burgerhaus Stollwerk
30-31 – London, GB @ Barbican
April
01 – Norwich, GB @ The Waterfront
03 – Glasgow, GB @ City Halls
05 – Dublin, IE @ National Concert Hall
07 – Manchester, GB @ Albert Hall
08 – Brighton, GB @ The Dome
10 – Cardiff, GB @ The Tramshed
11-12 – Bristol, GB @ Trinity
June
03 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
04 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
05 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
06 – Montreal, QC @ Rialto Theatre
08 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
09 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11 – Washington, DC @ Miracle Theatre
14 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
15 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
19 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic
20 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
21 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
27 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
28 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
July
01 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
02 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theatre