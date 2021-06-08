Aldous Harding Shares "Old Peel" Video, Announces 2022 Tour

Aldous Harding is back with her first new original music since her 2019 album Designer, live favorite “Old Peel,” out now along with a music video and an acoustic alternate version. The New Zealand folk singer/songwriter has also announced an extensive tour set for the spring and summer of 2022.

Harding has been known to close shows with “Old Peel,” a staccato rock track driven by piano stabs and sly guitars, and with the artist’s signature unknowable whimsy. She recorded the one-off single after her 2019 European tour with producer John Parish, who also worked on her last two albums, 2019’s Designer and 2017’s Party. Harding co-stars in and -directs the “Old Peel” video alongside another frequent collaborator, Martin Sagadin, who appears front and center performing the song.

The song’s acoustic alternate version is, of course, stripped down to its bare bones, but maintains its buoyant rhythm and allows more space for Harding’s vocals to shine. Both “Old Peel” and “Old Peel (Alternate Version)” will be released as a limited-edition 7” single on July 9.

Until “Old Peel,” Harding’s sole 2021 release was her contribution to 4AD’s Bills & Aches & Blues covers compilation: a rendition of Deerhunter’s “Revival.”

Harding’s sprawling 2022 tour spends March in Europe and the first half of April in the U.K, taking May off before crisscrossing North America through June and a tiny bit of July. Tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday, June 18, at 10 a.m. ET in North America and 10 a.m. BT in the U.K. and Europe.

Watch the “Old Peel” video below and find Harding’s 2022 tour dates further down. You can preorder her 7” here.

Aldous Harding 2022 Tour Dates:

March

03 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

05 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli

06 – Groningen, NL @ Oosterpoort

07 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast

09 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

11 – Nantes, FR @ Le Lieu Unique

12 – Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne

14 – Milan, IT @ Santeria Toscana 31

15 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

17 – Prague, CZ @ Palac Akropolis

18 – Warsaw, PL @, Niebo

20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

22 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns

23 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

25 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

27 – Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club

28 – Cologne, DE @ Burgerhaus Stollwerk

30-31 – London, GB @ Barbican

April

01 – Norwich, GB @ The Waterfront

03 – Glasgow, GB @ City Halls

05 – Dublin, IE @ National Concert Hall

07 – Manchester, GB @ Albert Hall

08 – Brighton, GB @ The Dome

10 – Cardiff, GB @ The Tramshed

11-12 – Bristol, GB @ Trinity

June

03 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

04 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

05 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

06 – Montreal, QC @ Rialto Theatre

08 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

09 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11 – Washington, DC @ Miracle Theatre

14 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

15 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

19 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic

20 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

21 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

27 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

28 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

July

01 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

02 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theatre