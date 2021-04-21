Watch Bartees Strange Cover Bon Iver's "Skinny Love"

Bartees Strange took up his guitar for a cover of Bon Iver’s “Skinny Love” on Wednesday for a SiriusXMU Session.

The latest performance from Strange is only one of many projects the musician has undertaken since the release of his 2020 debut album Live Forever. So far in 2021, Strange has performed on Seth Meyers, worked with a number of other acts on remixes, production and covers, and performed a Tiny Desk concert at home in February.

Strange took to Twitter to express his love for the Bon Iver track and for Justin Vernon in general, prompting musician and producer Jake Bowman to suggest that Strange cover the entirety of For Emma, Forever Ago. Strange’s response to that tweet can only get our hopes up:

I’d do the shit out of this. jaaaaake https://t.co/OZ6j9KkcNW — strange (@Bartees_Strange) April 21, 2021

While we cross our fingers for a full Bartees Strange/Bon Iver cover album, you can watch his Sirius XMU performance below, and see Vernon perform the track circa 2008 via the Paste archival footage further down.