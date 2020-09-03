Beastie Boys Announce New Greatest Hits Album Beastie Boys Music

Beastie Boys have announced a new compilation album Beastie Boys Music, which will arrive on Oct. 23 via UMe. The record, which will be available digitally, on CD, and as a double LP set, includes the Beastie Boys’ greatest hits, such as “(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!),” “Intergalactic” and “No Sleep Till Brooklyn.”

Beastie Boys Music is a companion to the 2020 Spike Jonze documentary Beastie Boys Story and the 2018 memoir Beastie Boys Book. Clearly there has been no shortage of Beastie Boys content recently.

Recently, Public Enemy announced a new album What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down? out Sept. 25, which will feature Beastie Boys’ Mike D.

Pre-order Beastie Boys Music here. View the compilation album art and tracklist below.

01. So What’Cha Want

02. Paul Revere

03. Shake Your Rump

04. Make Some Noise

05. Sure Shot

06. Intergalactic

07. Ch-Check It Out

08. (You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!)

09. Pass the Mic

10. Don’t Play No Game That I Can’t Win

11. Body Movin’

12. Sabotage

13. Hold It Now, Hit It

14. Shadrach

15. Root Down

16. Brass Monkey

17. Get It Together

18. Jimmy James

19. Hey Ladies

20. No Sleep Till Brooklyn