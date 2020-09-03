Beastie Boys Announce New Greatest Hits Album Beastie Boys Music

Beastie Boys have announced a new compilation album Beastie Boys Music, which will arrive on Oct. 23 via UMe. The record, which will be available digitally, on CD, and as a double LP set, includes the Beastie Boys’ greatest hits, such as “(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!),” “Intergalactic” and “No Sleep Till Brooklyn.”
Beastie Boys Music is a companion to the 2020 Spike Jonze documentary Beastie Boys Story and the 2018 memoir Beastie Boys Book. Clearly there has been no shortage of Beastie Boys content recently.
Recently, Public Enemy announced a new album What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down? out Sept. 25, which will feature Beastie Boys’ Mike D.
Pre-order Beastie Boys Music here. View the compilation album art and tracklist below.
01. So What’Cha Want
02. Paul Revere
03. Shake Your Rump
04. Make Some Noise
05. Sure Shot
06. Intergalactic
07. Ch-Check It Out
08. (You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!)
09. Pass the Mic
10. Don’t Play No Game That I Can’t Win
11. Body Movin’
12. Sabotage
13. Hold It Now, Hit It
14. Shadrach
15. Root Down
16. Brass Monkey
17. Get It Together
18. Jimmy James
19. Hey Ladies
20. No Sleep Till Brooklyn