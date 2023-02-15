Ben Folds Returns After Eight Years with New Album What Matters Most

After eight years, Ben Folds returns with the new single “Winslow Gardens,” alongside a new album What Matters Most set to release on June 2 on New West Records.

The multi-talented singer/songwriter, musician and composer from North Carolina first found success as the frontman and pianist of the alternative rock trio Ben Folds Five in the late ’90s, and followed that a decade later as a solo artist, releasing Rockin The Suburbs with hits like “The Luckiest.”

His versatile approach to writing and composing, along with performing arrangements of his music with symphony orchestras and a cappella groups, has led to a varied career that includes an impressive 20-minute concerto with the Nashville Symphony in collaboration with yMusic.

Folds has also written scores for classic animated movies such as Hoodwinked! and Over the Hedge. The jack-of-all-trades in music has brought a refreshing sound to the world of singer/songwriters. It helps to know how to play the piano, bass and drums when making some of the best songs of the 21st century.

His new single “Winslow Gardens,” is a light, springy tune backed by his iconic keys. The lyrics hint at a couple going away for a trip and finding themselves in that place much longer than expected. Ten weeks turns to ten years, while it all feels like just ten minutes—you lose track of time as small routines with your loved ones become the only things that matter. The swirling, repetitive melody at the end of the chorus, “You started all over / We’ve started all over again,” makes you feel like you’re in a that time loop with the characters—and it’s not particularly a bad feeling, but a comforting one.

Listen to the new song, and check out the new records’ artwork, tracklist and tour dates below.

What Matters Most Album Art:



What Matters Most Tracklist:

1. But Wait, There’s More

2. Clouds With Ellipses (feat. dodie)

3. Exhausting Lover

4. Fragile

5. Kristine From The 7th Grade

6. Back To Anonymous

7. Winslow Gardens

8. Paddleboat

9. What Matters Most

10. Moments (feat. Tall Heights)

Ben Folds Tour Dates:

March

24 – Eau Claire, WI @ The Pablo Center at The Confluence

25 – Viroqua, WI @ The Historic Temple Theatre

26 – Dubuque, IA @ Five Flags Theatre

28 – Fort Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theatre

29 – Urbana, IL @ Krannert Center for the Performing Arts

April

21 – Tallahassee, FL @ Capital City Amphitheatre *

23 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall *

25 – Cincinnati, OH @ Cincinnati Music Hall *

26 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

28 – Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts *

29 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre

30 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Gaillard Center

May

30 – Chicago, IL @ Orchestra Hall*

June

13 – New London, CT @ Garde Arts Center

14 – Lowell, MA @ Memorial Auditorium

16 – Lewiston, NY @ ARTPARK Mainstage Theater

17 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center

18 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre

20 – Wilmington, DE @ The Grand Opera House

22 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

23 – Greensburg, PA @ Palace Theatre

24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Rock the Ruins at Holiday Park

25 – Detroit, MI @ Motor City Casino

27 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

28 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

30 – Onamia, MN @ Grand Casino Mille Lacs

July

01 – Fargo, ND @ Outdoors at Fargo Brewing

22 – Columbus, OH @ Bicentennial Stage at the Columbus Commons *

August

02 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheatre *

04 – Park City, Utah @ TBA *

08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

09 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre

10 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

11 – Salina, KS @ The Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts

13 – Arvada, CO @ TBA

15 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center

16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

17 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

19 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater

20 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

October

06 & 07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orchestra Hall *

20 & 21 – Dallas, TX @ Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center *

November

08 – Bath, United Kingdom @ The Forum

09 – Brighton, United Kingdom @ Brighton Dome

10 – Birmingham, United Kingdom @ Symphony Hall

12 – Oxford, United Kingdom @ New Theatre

13 – London, United Kingdom @ Royal Albert Hall

15 – Gateshead, United Kingdom @ Sage Gateshead

16 – York, United Kingdom @ Grand Opera House

17 – Manchester, United Kingdom @ O2 Apollo

18 – Edinburgh, United Kingdom @ Usher Hall

20 – Dublin, Ireland @ The Helix

23 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Kaufleuten

25 – Berlin, Germany @ Admiralspalast

26 – Wiesbaden, Germany @ Kurhaus

27 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ TrivoliVredenburg – Grote Zaal

30 – Paris, France @ La Cigale

December

01 – Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma

02 – Dudelange, Luxembourg @ Opderschmelz

04 – Essen, Germany @ Lichtburg