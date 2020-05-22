The Week In Music: The Best Albums, Songs, Performances and More

Surprise! This week two artists with fierce fanbases, Carly Rae Jepsen and Jeff Rosenstock, both released albums out of the blue. So while a global pandemic rages on, we still feel too blessed to be stressed in the realm of new music. In more good news, stylish pop king Harry Styles released the buzziest, beachiest music video of the year so far for his song “Watermelon Sugar,” Secretly Canadian announced the forthcoming release of a lost collection of Jason Molina recordings and Soccer Mommy and Jay Som covered each other’s songs. Furthermore, we received two excellent new albums by Katie Von Schleicher and Nation of Language on Friday, further solidifying spring 2020 as a great time for new music releases—even if it’s a horrible time for everything else. Check out all this new music—plus a few lists of classic albums—below.

Paste named Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter Katie Von Schleicher the Best of What’s Next back in 2017 on the tail of her album Shitty Hits’ release. It’s a sturdy indie effort, full of bouncy melodies and Von Schleicher’s emotions laid bare. “Paranoia,” a ghostly glance inside the swirling unease of an anxious mind, is the stand-out track. Since 2017, Von Schleicher has stayed busy playing in labelmate Lady Lamb’s touring band. On her next solo effort, Consummation, however, she seems to have settled into her own groove even more. These songs, while tricky to grasp at times, are much more assured. Lead single “Caged Sleep” is a blast sonically, while it taps into that same eerie underworld that “Paranoia” did back in 2017, diving deep into the vivid and frequently spooky land of dreams. “Wheel” is a lot spunkier, the kind of steady indie-rock jam you might sway along to at a festival (remember those?). The album itself has many different moods, but Von Schleicher masters them all with her keen rock sensibilities. While we had our eye on her back in 2017, Consummation could be Katie Von Schleicher’s biggest jumping-off point yet. —Ellen Johnson

Sometimes a synth-pop song’s only purpose is to make you feel alive on the dance floor, and that’s fine. You can still feel a deep emotional connection as you latch onto its pulse and forget your worries. But the kind of life-affirming synth-pop that makes you cry—think giants like Robyn or LCD Soundsystem—are the artists that will ruin your life (in the best possible way). New York City’s Nation of Language have been releasing singles since 2016, and their lead singer and songwriter Ian Devaney recently collaborated with Strokes drummer Fab Moretti on a project called machinegum for an album last year. It was obvious, even several years ago, that Devaney was an unusually consistent songwriter—every song was capable of making you pull over your car for a quick sob or triumphantly stick your head out of the sunroof with outstretched arms. His ’80s-indebted electro-pop meshed beautifully with the dance-punk sounds of the city’s yesteryear, and his songs had an emotional immediacy that was unrivaled. Now, having finally unveiled their debut full-length, which contains some of those incredible early singles, it feels like Nation of Language have more of a right to claim the “soaring synth-pop” mantle than anyone else right now. —Lizzie Manno

Madeline Kenney: “Sucker”

“Sucker,” which features guest vocals by Lambchop’s Kurt Wagner, contains more of Kenney’s signature vocal drops (which appeared all over her lush 2018 album Perfect Shapes) and a woozy guitar-pop sound that she does better than just about anyone else. The song occasionally veers into slacker-rock, which is a fitting sound for a song with lyrics like “But when it’s all said and done / I’ll make another / pour my seventh cup of coffee / I’m the sucker.” Maybe she’s a “sucker” to herself, but to the listener, Kenney sounds as poised as ever. —Ellen Johnson

HAIM: “Don’t Wanna”

“Don’t Wanna” falls under no simple labels: a crisp and clean-cut drum track melds seamlessly with guitar, bass and vocals that could have been pulled straight from a Fleetwood Mac track. The lyrics also refuse to be compartmentalized, exploring the complex reality of romantic relationships that so often cannot be defined by simple categories. “I don’t wanna give up on you,” HAIM sings. “I don’t wanna have to / But we both have nights / Waking up in strangers’ beds…I don’t wanna give up yet.” Vulnerability that makes you want to dance: It doesn’t get much more HAIM than that. —Lia Pikus

Jason Molina: “Shadow Answers the Wall”

Experiencing the posthumous work of an artist always feels like a subliminal privilege. Exploring never-before-seen pockets of an artist’s creative product, and knowing that these products are finite, feels like something close to sacred. “Shadow Answers the Wall,” a single from the previously unheard Jason Molina album which will be released Aug. 7, is a glimpse of Molina at his both his most essential and his most wistful. “If I had never believed, and let everything come into place, would the stars be looking down, would the stars be looking down on me,” he sings. Unadorned drums paired with a sultry bass-line permeate the track, giving the song a brooding character and complementing Molina’s lyrics with ease. The drums especially offer a feeling of intimacy that further elevates the song, making you feel as if you’re hearing the track live. This sense of spatial intimacy, heightened by the sound of birds chirping in the last few seconds of the song, produces a pensive and promising track. —Lia Pikus

