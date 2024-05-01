Charly Bliss Announces New Album Forever

Charly Bliss Announces New Album ForeverPhoto by Milan Dileo Music News Charly Bliss
Charly Bliss have announced Forever, the band’s first new album in five years. The upcoming LP is set to release on August 16 via Lucky Number Music. Forever features the band’s most vibrant music to date, centering itself around a sparkling and deeply emotive power pop sound inspired by the thrills of human connection and young love. Hippo Campus frontman Jake Luppen and producer Caleb Wright worked with Charly Bliss’s own Sam Hendricks to produce the album.
In conjunction with the album announcement, the band released a new music video and single titled “Nineteen.” Lead vocalist Eva Hendricks says of the track: “I’ll always be fascinated by love and relationships that don’t quite work and bring tsunamis of heartbreak. The further away I am from it, the kind of love that bashes you against the rocks just as often as it carries you over waves of manic joy, the easier it is to see the full scope of it. First love is crazy.”
Listen to “Nineteen” and check out the album art and tracklist for Forever below.
Forever Album Artwork:
Forever Tracklist:
Tragic
Calling You Out
Back There Now
Nineteen
In Your Bed
I’m Not Dead
How Do You Do It
I Don’t Know Anything
Here Comes The Darkness
Waiting For You
Easy To Love You
Last First Kiss