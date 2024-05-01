Charly Bliss Announces New Album Forever

Charly Bliss have announced Forever, the band’s first new album in five years. The upcoming LP is set to release on August 16 via Lucky Number Music. Forever features the band’s most vibrant music to date, centering itself around a sparkling and deeply emotive power pop sound inspired by the thrills of human connection and young love. Hippo Campus frontman Jake Luppen and producer Caleb Wright worked with Charly Bliss’s own Sam Hendricks to produce the album.

In conjunction with the album announcement, the band released a new music video and single titled “Nineteen.” Lead vocalist Eva Hendricks says of the track: “I’ll always be fascinated by love and relationships that don’t quite work and bring tsunamis of heartbreak. The further away I am from it, the kind of love that bashes you against the rocks just as often as it carries you over waves of manic joy, the easier it is to see the full scope of it. First love is crazy.”

Listen to “Nineteen” and check out the album art and tracklist for Forever below.

Forever Album Artwork:



Forever Tracklist:

Tragic

Calling You Out

Back There Now

Nineteen

In Your Bed

I’m Not Dead

How Do You Do It

I Don’t Know Anything

Here Comes The Darkness

Waiting For You

Easy To Love You

Last First Kiss