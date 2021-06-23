Faye Webster Crushes on Ronald Acuña Jr. in "A Dream with a Baseball Player"

Ahead of her new record I Know I’m Funny haha, Atlanta singer/songwriter Faye Webster has shared a third and final single before the album arrives this Friday, June 25, via Secretly Canadian. “A Dream with a Baseball Player,” inspired by her hometown MLB team’s star player, Ronald Acuña Jr., is out now alongside a music video. Meanwhile, Webster has expanded her upcoming headlining tour, adding North American shows set for February and March of 2022.

“A Dream with a Baseball Player” finds Webster stuck on both Acuña and the nature of that infatuation: “How did I fall in love with someone / I don’t know?” she wonders again and again. Her murmurs are backed by slinky throwback R&B instrumentation, including spare but purposeful low end and saxophone accents, and her vocals are smoothly layered in all the right places. Webster brings genuine emotion to the track, but also deadpan humor: “There’s so much going on / My grandmother’s dead / And I can’t sleep ‘cause this isn’t my bed / He doesn’t even know those things exist,” she sings, poking fun at the absurdity of her affection for a total stranger, yet refusing to minimize or dismiss it at the same time.

Webster says of her new single (and her favorite Brave) in a statement:

A song about Ronald Acuña Jr., obviously. Off tour I spent so much of my time watching baseball that I thought I wanted to be a baseball player. But I’m not, so I guess the next best thing was having a crush on one. I guess this song explains what having a crush feels like. Having made up conversations with them in your head even though you don’t speak their language, wearing their team jersey every day, things that make you feel closer to this person that you don’t know at all. But I sang at the Braves game, and they let us meet so I think I got that one out of my system.

“A Dream with a Baseball Player” follows I Know I’m Funny haha’s opener “Better Distractions,” released in 2020, as well as its title track and “Cheers,” which Paste just ranked among the year’s best songs so far. Webster’s new record is one of our most-anticipated of the month, which is saying something, given how stacked June 25 alone is.

Watch the subtly surreal “A Dream with a Baseball Player” video (dir. Swinsky) below and find Webster’s full tour slate further down—her new dates are in bold, and ticket info is right here.

Faye Webster Tour Dates:

September

07 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Bar

08 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

13 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

15 – Buffalo, NY @ 9th Ward

17 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

18 – Portland, ME @ Portland House of Music

20 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair

21 – New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

24 – Washington D.C. @ Union Stage

25 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern

27 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

29 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

30 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

February 2022

01 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

03 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

04 – Austin, TX @ The Parish

05 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

08 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

11 – San Francisco, CA @ The New Parish

13 – Portland, OR @ Douglas Fir Lounge

14 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

15 – Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore

19 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

24 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe

25 – Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus

March 2022

01 – New York City, NY @ Webster Hall