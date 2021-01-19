Watch Fleet Foxes' "I'm Not My Season" Live Video

Seattle band Fleet Foxes have released a new music video for “I’m Not My Season,” off of their 2020 album Shore. Paste featured the album on our list of “The 20 Best Folk Albums of 2020” Monday, as well as on our list of 2020’s best albums overall late last year.

The live version of “I’m Not My Season” was filmed as a part of frontman Robin Pecknold’s A Very Lonely Solstice Livestream in December when the singer performed an acoustic set at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn, N.Y. The video was directed by Sean Pecknold, the singer’s brother, who has previously partnered with Fleet Foxes to direct the music videos for “Sunblind” and “Can I Believe You” off of Shore.

Shore has already been released digitally via Anti- and will be released physically on Feb. 5. Robin Pecknold will be performing virtually at an independent record store to celebrate the album’s physical release on Feb. 10 via NoonChorus.

Watch the “I’m Not My Season” video below and find a 2008 Fleet Foxes performance from the Paste archives further down. You can preorder a physical copy of Shore here.