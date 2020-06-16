IDLES Announce New Album Ultra Mono, Share Video for New Single

IDLES have announced their third album, Ultra Mono. The Bristol post-punkers will release the album on September 25 and in the meantime, they’ve shared a new track, “Grounds.” With their characteristically thrashing rhythms, the band remains as angry as ever on their anthemic new song, and it’s difficult not to hear it in the context of protests erupting around the world today. Watch the video below.

Speaking on the new track, frontman Joe Talbot said, “We wanted to write a song that embodied self-belief,and gave us self-belief-a counter-punch to all the doubt we build up from all the noise we so easily let in. We wanted to make the sound of our own hearts’ marching band,armed with a jack hammer and a smile. We wanted to make the sound of our engine starting. So we did. Thank you.”

IDLES recorded Ultra Mono in Paris, working with producers Nick Launay (Nick Cave, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Arcade Fire), Adam “Atom” Greenspan (Anna Calvi, Cut Copy) and Kenny Beats (FKA Twigs, DeBaby, Vince Staples). Per a press release, “‘Ultra Mono’ was sonically constructed to capture the feeling of a hip-hop record.” The album also features guest vocals from Jehnny Beth (Savages), and contributions from Warren Ellis (Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds), David Yow and Jamie Cullum.

Listen to “Grounds” below, and scroll down to view their album artwork and tracklist.

01. War

02. Grounds

03. Mr. Motivator

04. Anxiety

05. Kill Them With Kindness

06. Model Village

07. Ne Touche Pas Moi (feat. Jehnny Beth)

08. Carcinogenic

09. Reigns

10. The Lover

11. A Hymn

12. Danke