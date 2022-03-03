Jack White Shares Two New Singles, “Hi-De-Ho” feat. Q-Tip and "Queen of the Bees"

Jack White is back with two more previews of his forthcoming pair of albums, Fear of the Dawn (April 8) and Entering Heaven Alive (July 22), among Paste’s most-anticipated releases of the year. “Hi-De-Ho,” off the former album, features A Tribe Called Quest’s Q-Tip, while “Queen of the Bees” appears on the latter album.

White’s new singles are each unusual in their own divergent ways. “Hi-De-Ho” is a kitchen sink shape-shifter that comprises skronky guitar noodling, a sample of Cab Calloway’s “Hi De Ho Man,” a rhythmic guitar riff that loops under Q-Tip’s characteristically acrobatic raps, a Spanish guitar bridge, backward White vocals and more. “Queen of the Bees,” on the other hand, is a jaunty love song that brings marimba and organ to the forefront.

“Hi-De-Ho” and “Queen of the Bees” are the fourth and fifth singles from White’s forthcoming albums, following lead track “Taking Me Back” and another two-track release, “Love Is Selfish” and White’s Fear of the Dawn title track. That album will be White’s first in four years, following 2018’s Boarding House Reach.

White’s Supply Chain Issues Tour of North America, the E.U. and U.K. kicks off in a little over a month, bringing about White’s first headlining shows since his Boarding House Reach era. His run begins with two sold-out Fear of the Dawn release shows at his at Detroit hometown’s Masonic Temple Theatre, April 8-9, and runs through late August. You can find his complete itinerary right here.

Check out “Hi-De-Ho” and “Queen of the Bees” below, along with Paste archival audio from a 1998 Tribe Called Quest show.