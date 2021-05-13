Watch Michelle Zauner Talk Crying In H Mart, Jubilee on The Daily Show

Japanese Breakfast auteur-turned-bestselling author Michelle Zauner appeared on Wednesday night’s The Daily Show, discussing her acclaimed memoir Crying in H-Mart and her much-anticipated new record Jubilee with host Trevor Noah.

Zauner and Noah’s Zoom (or whatever) conversation covered the story behind her stage name, what it’s been like for her deeply personal book to resonate with such a wide readership, how H-Mart and cooking Korean cuisine (and writing a book about both) helped her reckon with her mother’s death, and how writing prose has helped her gain new insights into writing songs. It’s a must-watch for fans who eagerly ate up Crying In H Mart and are waiting on pins and needles for Jubilee.

Zauner has shared two new Japanese Breakfast singles so far ahead of the new record, including March standout “Be Sweet” and April’s “Posing in Bondage.” The band performed the former track on The Tonight Show in mid-March, in their Fallon debut.

Crying In H Mart is out now via Knopf, while Jubilee is out June 4 on Dead Oceans. Watch Zauner’s Daily Show interview below.