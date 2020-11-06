Jason Isbell Says He Will Record a Covers Album If Biden Wins Georgia

Thursday night, Jason Isbell announced via Twitter that he will record a covers album of songs by Georgia artists if Joe Biden wins the state:

If Biden wins Georgia I’m gonna make a charity covers album of my favorite Georgia songs- REM, Gladys Knight, Vic Chesnutt, Allmans, Cat Power, Precious Bryant, Now It’s Overhead, etc… And damn is that gonna be fun — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) November 6, 2020

Brandi Carlile, amongst other artists (from Calexico and Chris Thile to Ed Helms and Devotchka), were quick to show their support and willingness to participate. Carlile tweeted back:

And I will happily sing harmony. Oooh!! Can we also do kid fears by the indigo girls and you be Michael Stipe??? https://t.co/l2OGr1YfdS — Brandi Carlile (@brandicarlile) November 6, 2020

Carlile, Isbell and Sheryl Crow recently joined Yola on her new song “Hold On.” Earlier this year, Isbell released his seventh studio album, Reunions, with his band, The 400 Unit.

We just might get new music from Isbell soon, as Biden is slowly but surely pulling ahead in Georgia, but it is still too soon to say for sure, particularly since a statewide recount is in the offing. While you’re here, revisit Isbell’s performances of “The Blue” and “Street Lights” from his 2011 Paste session below.