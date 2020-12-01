Jordana Shares Video for New Single "Reason"

Jordana has shared the final single ahead of her second full-length Something to Say to You, out on Dec. 4 via Grand Jury Music. “Reason” follows previous singles “I Guess This is Life,” “Divine,” “Forgetter,” “Big” and “I’ll Take It Boring.” Last month, Paste featured Jordana in our Best of What’s Next column, praising her “easygoing confidence” and “dynamic and unexpected” new album. Her debut album Classical Notions of Happiness was reissued by Grand Jury Music earlier this year.

“Reason” represents one of the rare subtle moments on her forthcoming album, though its layered wispy vocals and violin swells provide the textured feel that make her songs so immediate.

“‘Reason’ is a song of realization, how you can find worth and happiness in life just by showing love and compassion through simple gestures and being present in the moment,” Jordana says.

Watch the video for “Reason” below, and preorder Something to Say to You here.