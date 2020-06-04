NZCA Lines Release Extravagant New Single "Prisoner of Love"

British synth-pop crew NZCA Lines have released a new song titled “Prisoner of Love.” This is their third single from their forthcoming record Pure Luxury, which arrives July 10 via Memphis Industries.

The track is extravagant, sporadic and imbued with disco, showcasing grandeur as well as notes of anxiety and the apocalypse. Of the song, frontman Michael Lovett said:

This song is about the cycle of heartbreak and dependency within a relationship that isn’t working, a constant motion of being pushed away and sucked back in. Both people could be doing this, each at the mercy of the other’s emotions – unable to move forward yet unable to step away, the cycle repeats itself.

Listen to “Prisoner of Love” below, and preorder Pure Luxury here. Scroll further for the album art and tracklist.



01. Pure Luxury

02. Real Good Time

03. Prisoner of Love

04. For Your Love

05. Take This Apart

06. Opening Night

07. Larsen

08. Primp & Shine

09. Tonight Is All That Really Matters